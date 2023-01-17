India Open 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Matches Live On TV And Online

India Open 2023: 2017 champion PV Sindhu will face unseeded Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong in Round 1. Lakshya Sen will start his title defence against compatriot HS Prannoy as 2015 edition winner Kidambi Srikanth will meet Viktor Axelsen in the opening round of Men’s singles.

By JE Sports Desk
Tue, 17 Jan 2023 12:59 PM IST
Minute Read
India Open 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Matches Live On TV And Online
India Open 2023 Live Streaming: India ace shuttler PV Sindhu

India's premier badminton tournament which is part of the BWF World Tour - India Open 2023 -- will kick off on Tuesday at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

Defending champion Lakshya Sen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu will lead the 19-member strong Indian contingent in the home event.

Apart from Indian stars, Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, Nozomi Okuhara and men's world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen. A total of 242 players from 22 countries are participating in the event which has been upgraded to the Super 750 category this year.

Here are the streaming details of the India Open 2023 which will be played from January 17 to 22:

Where will the India Open 2023 take place?

The India Open 2023 will take place at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi.

When will the India Open 2023 matches start?

The India Open 2023 matches will start at 9 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can you watch India Open 2023 in India?

EuroSport India will live telecast the India Open 2023 in India.

Where can you watch the India Open 2023 online?

Matches will be live-streamed on JioCinema from January 18 while matches will also be streamed live on the BWF YouTube channel.

Also Read
Russian Flags Banned at Australian Open Tennis After Ukraine Complaint
Russian Flags Banned at Australian Open Tennis After Ukraine Complaint

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.