India Open 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Matches Live On TV And Online

India's premier badminton tournament which is part of the BWF World Tour - India Open 2023 -- will kick off on Tuesday at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

Defending champion Lakshya Sen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu will lead the 19-member strong Indian contingent in the home event.

Apart from Indian stars, Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, Nozomi Okuhara and men's world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen. A total of 242 players from 22 countries are participating in the event which has been upgraded to the Super 750 category this year.

Here are the streaming details of the India Open 2023 which will be played from January 17 to 22:

Where will the India Open 2023 take place?

The India Open 2023 will take place at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi.

When will the India Open 2023 matches start?

The India Open 2023 matches will start at 9 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can you watch India Open 2023 in India?

EuroSport India will live telecast the India Open 2023 in India.

Where can you watch the India Open 2023 online?

Matches will be live-streamed on JioCinema from January 18 while matches will also be streamed live on the BWF YouTube channel.