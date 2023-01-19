India Open 2023: Injury-plagued Duo Satwik-Chirag Withdraw From The Second Round Clash

STAR Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have pulled out of the ongoing India Open Super 1000 due to injury concerns. On Thursday, Badminton Association of India (BAI) informed that the defending champions had to withdraw of their second-round match against the Chinese duo of Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi due to Satwik's groin injury.

This comes as a major blow as both Shetty-Reddy were hoping to defend their title. "India's top men's doubles pair #SatChi has unfortunately pulled out of the tournament due to an injury. A sad moment for all of us!" the BAI tweeted.

On Tuesday, the World No. 5 pair registered an easy 21-13, 21-15 opening-round win over Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Mathew Grimley in just 41 minutes.

The defending men's doubles champions were vying for their career's second Super 750 title at India Open 2023, having won the French Open last year after beating the Taipei duo of Lu Ching-Yao and Yang Po-Han.

The Indian duo had scripted history after their 2022 French Open as they became the first Indian men's pair to win the Super 750 title.