Wrestler Ravi Dahiya may become the second-only Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra with an individual Olympic Gold medal if he wins his final bout.

Tokyo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India’s Olympic run-up in Tokyo may hit a multi-medal haul on Thursday, August 5. With wrestler Ravi Dahiya set to bag at least silver medal with his final bout and two Bronze medal contests (Indian Men’s Hockey and wrestler Deepak Punia) along with wrestler Anshu Malik’s Repechage that may put her in contest for Bronze medal, India’s medal prospects remain in a ‘stronger than ever’ state in Tokyo on Thursday.

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya may become the second-only Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra with an individual Olympic Gold medal if he wins his final bout against Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). Meanwhile, the number one seed in her category, wrestler Vinesh Phogat will take on Sofia Magdalena Mattsson of Sweden in her 1/8 final.

The 53kg top four seeds at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.



1. @Phogat_Vinesh 🇮🇳

2. Mayu MUKAIDA🇯🇵

3. Luisa VALVERDE MELENDRES🇪🇨

4. Qianyu PANG 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/feWNPRUXm9 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) June 22, 2021

Golf

4:00 AM: Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 (Aditi Ashok)

5:44 AM: Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 (Diksha Dagar)

Hockey

7:00 AM: Men's Bronze Medal Match (India vs Germany)

Wrestling

7:30 AM onwards: Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechage (Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova of ROC)

8:00 AM: Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final (Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson of Sweden)

8:56 AM: Women's Freestyle 53kg Quarter final (Vinesh Phogat; subject to qualification)

3:25 PM: Women's Freestyle 53kg Semi final (Vinesh Phogat; subject to qualification)

4:20 PM: Men's Freestyle 57kg Final (Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev of ROC)

4:40 PM: Men's Freestyle 86kg Bronze Medal Match (Deepak Punia)

Athletics

1:00 PM: Men's 20km Race Walk Final (KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla)

It's a big day for #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020 tomorrow as wrestler Ravi Dahiya will fight for gold 🥇 at the #Olympics



What else is lined up for 5 Aug? Take a look 👇🏻 and don't forget to #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/klRahd19xk — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2021



India has secured four medals in Tokyo Olympics so far; Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Silver), Shuttler PV Sindhu (Bronze), Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver or Gold, subjected to the result of his final bout on Thursday).

Posted By: Mukul Sharma