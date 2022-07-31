'India Is Proud Of You': President Murmu, PM Modi Lead Wishes For 'Exceptional' Mirabai Chanu For Winning CWG 2022 Gold

Mirabai Chanu made the entire nation proud by winning a gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022. From Prime Minister Modi to President Murmu, everyone congratulated the weightlifter for her win.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Sun, 31 Jul 2022 12:36 AM IST
Minute Read
'India Is Proud Of You': President Murmu, PM Modi Lead Wishes For 'Exceptional' Mirabai Chanu For Winning CWG 2022 Gold
Image Credits: ANI

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu scripted history on Saturday when she clinched a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Weightlifting 49kg category. As soon as the news of her win surfaced online, wishes poured in for the 27-year-old weightlifter. From Prime Minister Modi to President Murmu, everyone congratulated the player.

Chanu made a tremendous start by lifting 84 kg in the first attempt. In the second category, Mirabai successfully lifted 88kg. However, in the final attempt, the weightlifter failed to lift 90kg with exhibiting stunning power. She performed her personal best at the level of representing India.

The Olympic silver medallist aggregated 201kg (88kg + 113kg ) to stamp her authority in the competition and achieve a Commonwealth Games record in the process. Nonetheless, the weightlifter made the entire nation proud as she bagged the first gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Also Read
CWG 2022, Day 2: Weightlifters Bring Glory To India In Birmingham As..
CWG 2022, Day 2: Weightlifters Bring Glory To India In Birmingham As..

Several congratulatory messages poured in for Mirabai Channu.

Take a look here:

Mirabai created a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 88kg in her second attempt in the snatch round.

She leads the race with a 12-kg gap from second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Mirabai exhibited a stunning display of power as she lifted 109kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt, she lifted 113kg. In her final attempt at this category, she failed to lift 115kg but she did not fail to clinch the first gold medal for India in this multi-sports event in 2022.

Also Read
CWG 2022: Record-Breaking Mirabai Chanu Clinches Gold In Women's..
CWG 2022: Record-Breaking Mirabai Chanu Clinches Gold In Women's..

Talking about her stunning career, The Manipuri weightlifter bagged a silver medal for India on the opening day of the prestigious showpiece event in the 49 Kg weight category lifting 202 Kg (87+115) (including both snatch and clean & jerk).

(With agency inputs)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.