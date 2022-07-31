'India Is Proud Of You': President Murmu, PM Modi Lead Wishes For 'Exceptional' Mirabai Chanu For Winning CWG 2022 Gold

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu scripted history on Saturday when she clinched a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Weightlifting 49kg category. As soon as the news of her win surfaced online, wishes poured in for the 27-year-old weightlifter. From Prime Minister Modi to President Murmu, everyone congratulated the player.

Chanu made a tremendous start by lifting 84 kg in the first attempt. In the second category, Mirabai successfully lifted 88kg. However, in the final attempt, the weightlifter failed to lift 90kg with exhibiting stunning power. She performed her personal best at the level of representing India.

The Olympic silver medallist aggregated 201kg (88kg + 113kg ) to stamp her authority in the competition and achieve a Commonwealth Games record in the process. Nonetheless, the weightlifter made the entire nation proud as she bagged the first gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Several congratulatory messages poured in for Mirabai Channu.

Take a look here:

Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2022

The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes. pic.twitter.com/e1vtmKnD65 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Much awaited Gold by @mirabai_chanu creating a new Games Record in Women’s 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift.



You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in #CWG2022#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/scq2zYZMHm — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022

Gold medal🥇.



Indian weightlifters keeping the Indian flag flying high.



Well done @mirabai_chanu. You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. The nation is proud of your achievement. pic.twitter.com/E6JarnMoWm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2022

There’s no better feeling than seeing our Tiranga 🇮🇳 fly high on the world stage. So proud of you @mirabai_chanu



Also, thankful to PM @narendramodi Ji for his special care for Mirabai in times of her difficulties. She has brought laurels for the nation with your blessings today pic.twitter.com/RvDqfwkGPl — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 30, 2022

#WATCH| Union Sports Min Anurag Thakur extends his "heartfelt congrats to all weightlifters, esp to Mirabai Chanu on winning gold & setting a record. Congrats to Sanket Sargar on silver& Gururaj Poojary on bronze... no other leader interacts as much with players as PM Modi does." pic.twitter.com/eIpzEw3G3W — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations in her native place Nongpok Kakching, after she wins #Gold for India in Women's 49kg category at #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/DVTKS09tpn — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

First Gold medal of India in Commonwealth Games 2022 - Mirabai Chanu. pic.twitter.com/zOd4KPdkYV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 30, 2022

Exceptional performance by @mirabai_chanu ! India clinches its first 🥇 at the #CommonwealthGames2022 & hope, this will set the ball rolling for many more! Congratulations 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/exBqrCMhyi — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 30, 2022

Mirabai Chanu wins India's first Gold Medal at CWG 2022



India’s pride ! Amazing pic.twitter.com/14B58ZKPpt — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 30, 2022

Mirabai created a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 88kg in her second attempt in the snatch round.

She leads the race with a 12-kg gap from second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Mirabai exhibited a stunning display of power as she lifted 109kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt, she lifted 113kg. In her final attempt at this category, she failed to lift 115kg but she did not fail to clinch the first gold medal for India in this multi-sports event in 2022.

Talking about her stunning career, The Manipuri weightlifter bagged a silver medal for India on the opening day of the prestigious showpiece event in the 49 Kg weight category lifting 202 Kg (87+115) (including both snatch and clean & jerk).

(With agency inputs)