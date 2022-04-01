Dhaka | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian handicap cricket team exhibited great zeal at the Bangabandhu 4 Nation Physically Challenged Cricket Tournament, however, lost to Bangladesh Divyang Cricket Team with 5 wickets in 20 overs. Playing first, India scored 107 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs, in which Ghulamdin made 28, Kailash Prasad 21, MS Shiva 23 and Sachin Shiva contributed 24 runs For Bangladesh, Woven took 2 wickets, Sajjad and Russell took one wicket each.

The Bangladesh Divyang cricket team, on the other hand, easily achieved the target of victory by losing 1 wicket in 12 overs. The man of the match was awarded to Kazol who took the lone wicket.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced ₹10 crore to Bangladesh Divyang Cricket Team. And with the announcement of Rs.10 crores to the Bangladesh Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged, Rs.5 lakhs to each player was announced.

The Indian handicap cricket team lost the final match in Bangabandhu 4 Nation Physically Challenged Cricket Tournament organized on the occasion of 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujeeb Ur Rahman held at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh and Bangladesh team won the tournament.

The Indian cricket team captain Kailash Prasad won the toss and decided to bat first. Indian cricket team despite 4 all-rounders of Indian cricket team including vice-captain Chirag Gandhi, Ghulamdin, Imran Malik and Mohammad Javed suffered injuries in league matches.

Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was watching the match from the Prime Minister's Office by being virtual in the eighth over of the match.

The prize distribution was done by the Sports Minister, Government of Bangladesh Zahid Ahsan Rasal. On the occasion, Sheikh Abdus Salam, President of the Bangladesh Cricket Association for Physical Challenge, Maqsood Ur Rahman, General Secretary of the National Paralympic Committee, Haroon Rasheed, General Secretary, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India, CEO Ghazal Khan and President Mukesh Kanchan were presented there.

