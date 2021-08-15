Independence Day 2021: Addressing the nation from the rampart of Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, PM Modi urged the people of the country to applaud the achievement of the sportspersons who participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and said that the whole country is proud of their achievement. Addressing the nation from the rampart of Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, PM Modi urged the people of the country to applaud the achievement of the sportspersons who participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"There was a time when sports wasn't considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports and fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time," he noted.

Earlier on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had also lauded India's Olympic contingent and said that along with sports, epoch-making changes are taking place in the participation and success of women in all walks of life.

"India has won the highest number of medals in the 121 years of its participation in the Olympics. Our daughters have achieved world-class excellence in playgrounds overcoming many adversities. Along with sports, epoch-making changes are taking place in the participation and success of women in all walks of life," President Kovind said in his customary address to the nation on Independence Day eve.

President Kovind on Saturday had also hosted a 'high tea' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre for the Indian contingent that participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also attended the function.

"Legendary boxer @MangteC who is known for her fierceness in the ring shows her affectionate & motherly side to young fans ahead of #TeamIndia's High Tea with the President of India," SAI Media wrote while tweeting a video.

In the video, Mary Kom could be seen interacting with her young fans and clicking the photos alongside them as they were all in a cheerful mood. In another video, ace shuttler PV Sindhu could be seen showing her bronze medal to the fellow Olympians. Meanwhile, weightlifter and silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu was busy giving her best smile to fans ahead of the High Tea with the President.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma