Incredible Feeling To Close The 2022 Season As Diamond League Trophy Winner: Neeraj Chopra

TOKYO Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday scripted history as he became the first Indian to win the coveted Diamond League Trophy with the throw of 88.44m. The ace athelte called it an incredible feeling to close the 2022 season with another title.

His best throw of 88.44m came in his second attempt of the day. Chopra failed to get a good start as his first attempt was a foul. Meanwhile, his nearest competitor Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the lead with a throw of 84.15m.

"Incredible feeling to close the 2022 season as Diamond Trophy winner. The atmosphere was brilliant and it was extra special to have my uncle and friends in the stadium. Happy to win my first trophy! Sabhi ke pyaar aur support ke liye bahut bahut dhanyawad. (Thank you all for showering your love and support on me.)," Chopra tweeted.

Sabhi ke pyaar aur support ke liye bahut bahut dhanyawad. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zfVlMHUEIx — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 9, 2022

Chopra attained the throw of 88 metres in the third round and then dipped to 86.11 in the fourth.

Vadlejch fouled his third attempt but came up with 86.94. His fifth and sixth rounds were 83.95 metres and a foul while Chopra’s penultimate throw was 87 and the final one was 83.60.

Earlier in August, Chopra clinched the javelin throw competition at the Lausanne Diamond League with a best throw of 89.08m. With his best throw at the event, Chopra became the first Indian to clinch the prestigious Diamond League Meeting title with a win in Lausanne. Neeraj had qualified for the Diamond League Finals after this win.