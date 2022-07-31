In Pics: Weightlifters Shine As India Win 4 Medals On Day 2 Of Commonwealth Games 2022

India had a fine day at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Saturday after the country won four medals - 1 Gold, 2 Silvers, and 1 Bronze - on day 2 of the event. All four medals were won by the weightlifters, led by Olympic Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, who continued her good form and bagged a Gold medal at Birmingham 2022.

India on Day 2 at CWG: 4 medals (All Weightlifting):

✨ GOLD: Mirabai Chanu

✨ Silver: Sanket Sargar & Bindyarani

✨ Bronze: Gururaja Poojary

👉 Hockey (W): Beat Wales 3-1

👉 Swimming: Srihari finished 7th in Final

TT (W Team): Lost to Malaysia 2-3 in QF #CWG2022India

HERE's A LOOK AT INDIA's DAY 2 AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:

Weightlifting:

Olympic Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu was expected to win a Gold medal on the second day of the competition, and she did it with remarkable ease, shattering four records in a power-packed performance.

She outshone her competitors in the field, lifting 201kg (88kg+113kg), which was 29kg more than the second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa's 172kg (76kg+96kg) from Mauritius, while Canada's Hannah Kaminski was behind by another one kilogram (74kg+97kg).

In her first attempt, Mirabai lifted 86kg to pull away from the field, and matched her personal best of 88kg in the second attempt. She went for a record-breaking 90kg, but could not succeed.

In clean and jerk, she began by lifting 109kg and that successful attempt sealed her and India's first gold. She returned for a successful 113kg lift, but could not complete the 115kg in her final try.

Our girl Mirabai Chanu on the medal podium after winning her 2nd consecutive GOLD medal at CWG

Like Chanu, Sanket Sargar also impressed the fans, winning a Silver in men's 55kg. He lifted a total weight of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish just one kilogram behind Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq, who smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the Gold. Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara, meanwhile, won the Bronze with a lift of 225kg (105kg+120kg).

Bindyarani Devi also won a Silver in women's 55 kg weightlifting. The 22-year-old from Manipur lifted a total weight of 202 kg with a superb attempt of 116 kg in her final turn in clean and jerk to leapfrog England's Fraer Morrow (198) and finished just 1kg adrift of Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Dlarindye, who ended with a total of 203 kg, a Games record.

Our girl Bindyarani Devi on the victory podium after winning Silver medal (Weightlifting).

Our girl Bindyarani Devi on the victory podium after winning Silver medal (Weightlifting).

Proud moment 💫

Meanwhile, Gururaja Poojary won a Bronze in 61kg to clinch India's first ever CWG medal in this weight category. He lifted 151kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to seal the Bronze with a total lift of 269kg.

Picture time folks!

Picture time folks!

Our 2nd medalist of CWG-2022 : Gururaja Poojary who won Bronze medal in Weightlifting (61kg).

Hockey:

In hockey, the women's team defeated the English team in their second game on Saturday by 3-1. With this win, India is on the top of the points table with six points.

News Flash: CWG | Women's Hockey:

India BEAT Wales (WR 24) 3-1 in their 2nd pool match.

India BEAT Wales (WR 24) 3-1 in their 2nd pool match.

👉 India will take on WR 5 England next on Tuesday. Earlier India had defeated Ghana 5-0 yesterday.

Swimming:

In swimming, India's Srihari Nataraj finished seventh in men's 100m Backstroke final in a season's best time of 54.31 seconds.

Table Tennis:

In table tennis, India's hopes to retain its Gold suffered a setback after the team led by Manika Batra lost to Malaysia 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

Boxing:

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain comfortably won her bout to reach the quarter-final. The women’s hockey team beat Wales 3-1 thanks to a brace from Vandana Katariya to lead the group standings.

News Flash: CWG | Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain advances to QF (70kg) with unanimous verdict win over Kiwi pugilist in 1st round.

Lovlina Borgohain advances to QF (70kg) with unanimous verdict win over Kiwi pugilist in 1st round.

👉 Lovlina will take on Welsh pugilist on Wednesday.

India also notched up a second win in Boxing with Mohammed Husamuddin won comfortably against Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa by a unanimous 5-0 margin.

Badminton:

The Indian badminton mixed team featuring PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth also reached the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies)