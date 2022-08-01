In Pics: Weightlifters' 'Golden Show' At Commonwealth Games Continue As India Bags 2 More Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022: Both Lalrinnunga and Achinta created new CWG records as they won gold medals in their respective weightlifting category.

By Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 06:44 AM IST
Minute Read
In Pics: Weightlifters' 'Golden Show' At Commonwealth Games Continue As India Bags 2 More Medals
Weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli won gold medals for India on Sunday. (Image courtesy: Twitter - @India_AllSports)

The momentum built by the Indian contingent on day 2 of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) continued on day 3 of the tournament after weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli won gold medals, taking India's medal tally to 6.

While 19-year-old Lalrinnunga bagged the gold medal with a dominant performance in the 67kg category, Achinta Sheuli's strong performance in the 73kg event helped India win another medal.

Both Lalrinnunga and Achinta created new Commonwealth Games records as they won gold medals in their respective weightlifting category.

Besides, the Indian women's cricket team also had a memorable day after they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan to win their first group stage game. Led by Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav, the Indian bowling line-up wreaked havoc on the Pakistanis, bowling them out for 99 after the match was reduced to 18 overs per side due to rains.

Also Read
Commonwealth Games 2022: Check India's Full Schedule For Day 4 Of..
Commonwealth Games 2022: Check India's Full Schedule For Day 4 Of..

Later, Smriti Mandhana displayed a pure batting masterclass as India chased their target comfortably in 11.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. With this win, India has 2 points with a net run rate (NRR) of +1.165.

SOLID START BY MEN's HOCKEY TEAM

The men's hockey team also started their CWG 2022 campaign with a win over Ghana, beating them 11-0.

They were ahead 3-0 after the first quarter itself and 5-0 after the first half. Harmanpreet Singh struck a hat-trick while Jugraj helped himself to a couple of goals. Abhishek opened the scoring for the Indians while Shamsher, Akashdeep, Lalit, Mandeep, and Varun Kumar were the others who got on the board. Krishan Pathak also did his bit to have a clean sheet.

Also Read
CWG 2022: Weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli Extend India's..
CWG 2022: Weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli Extend India's..

CAN INDIA WIN A MEDAL IN SWIMMING?

In-form swimmer Srihari Nataraj also raced to the final after he finished at 5th position in semi-final 1 of 50-meter backstroke. He finished the semi-final round with a timing of 25.38s to qualify for the final.

MEN's TABLE TENNIS TEAM RACES TO SEMIS

The men's table tennis team also continued the momentum it built on day 2 and raced to the semi-finals of the tournament with a comfortable victory over Bangladesh in the round of 16. They will now play Nigeria in the semis on Monday.

MIXED BADMINTON TEAM IN SEMIS

The mixed badminton team also reached the semi-final on Sunday with a sensational 3-0 win against South Africa.

GHOSAL, JOSHNA ENTER QUARTERFINALS OF SQUASH

Leading India squash player Saurav Ghosal on Sunday joined Joshna Chinappa in the singles quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games. The world number 15 from India blanked Canadian David Baillargeon, ranked 62, 3-0 to reach the last eight stage. The final scoreline read 11-6, 11-2, 11-6.

Ghosal was hardly troubled in the first two games. In the third, the Canadian led 3-0 before the Indian levelled it to 3-3. After that, he took the decisive lead. Earlier on Sunday, Joshna outwitted New Zealand's Kaitlyn Watts 3-1 to progress to the women's singles quarterfinals.

The 18-time national champion kept her calm to recover from a mid-game slump to prevail 11-8 9-11 11-4 11-6 against Watts to set up a last-eight clash with Canada's Hollie Naughton.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.