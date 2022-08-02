In Pics: Judokas, Weightlifters Help India Bag More Medals At Commonwealth Games 2022

Judoka Shushila Devi (left) and weightlifter Harjinder Kaur (right) bagged a silver and bronze medal, respectively, at CWG 2022. (Image courtesy: Twitter - @India_AllSports)

The Indian contingent put up another tremendous show at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Monday, bagging medals - one silver and two bronze - in Judo and Weightlifting. Besides, India has also secured three medals in lawn bowls, badminton, and table tennis after the women's four team, mixed team, and men's team reached the finals of their respective events.

Today's CWG Results: 3 medals:

✨ Silver: Shushla Devi (Judo)

✨ Bronze: Vijay Kumar (Judo) & Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting)

👉 Lawn Bowls: ➡️ Women Fours Final

👉 Badminton: ➡️ Mixed Team Final

👉 TT: ➡️ Men's Team Final

👉 Squash: Saurav Ghosal ➡️ Semis #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/chZZX8MHW6 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 1, 2022

TAKE A LOOK AT INDIA's ACHIEVEMENT ON DAY 4 OF BIRMINGHAM 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES:

JUDO:

In Judo, Shushila Devi Likmabam scripted history after bagging a silver medal in the women's 48kg category. In the final, Shushila - a silver medallist at the Glasgow CWG 2014 - lost to South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi by a Waza-Ari to settle for the silver.

Picture time folks:

— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 1, 2022

Besides, India got another medal in judo after Vijay Kumar Yadav won a bronze in the men's 60kg division. These were India's first medals outside the six medals in weightlifting that it has won so far at the Birmingham 2022.

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Weightlifters continued their impressive show at the tournament on Monday after Harjinder Kaur bagged a bronze medal in the women's 71kg category. She lifted a grand total of 212 kg (93kg + 119kg) to bag the bronze medal.

Picture time folks:

— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 1, 2022

LAWN BOWLS:

Indian women's fours team - which included Lovely Choubey, Pinky, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey - rewrote history on Monday after they qualified for the final of the lawn bowls, securing the country's first-ever medal in the event. They defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-finals and will now face South Africa in the gold medal match on Tuesday.

BADMINTON:

The Indian badminton mixed team also secured a medal - comprising PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshay Sen and Chirag Shetty, and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - on Monday after storming through to the final with a 3-0 sweep of Singapore in the semi-finals.

News Flash:

P.V Sindhu gets the better of WR 19 Jia Min Yeo 21-11, 21-12 to make India take 2-0 lead in their Semis tie against Singapore in Mixed Team event.

— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 1, 2022

The doubles duo of Chirag and Satwik began the rout, with Sindhu making it 2-0 before Lakshay Sen swapped world champion Loh Kean Yew in straight games.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty got India to winning start as they win match 21-11, 21-12 to make India go 1-0 up in their Semis tie against Singapore in Mixed Team event.

— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 1, 2022

TABLE TENNIS:

The men's table tennis team, defending champions, also confirmed a medal at the event after it defeated Nigeria in the semi-finals.

HOCKEY:

After thrashing Ghana in their inaugural game, the men's hockey team came away with a good 4-4 result against hosts England. India began the big game with a bang, netting thrice in the first 22 minutes through Lalit Upadhyay (2'), Mandeep (13'), and Akashdeep Singh (22').

However, England scripted a brilliant comeback in the second half of the game with Liam Ansel getting one back in the 42nd minute. Although Harmanpreet scored India's fourth soon after, strikes from Philip Roper (50') in between two from Bandurak (47', 53') saw England draw level.

India had to play most of the last few minutes of the game with 10 men in face of a relentless onslaught by England but held on gamely for a result they will take.

(With inputs from ANI)