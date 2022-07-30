In Pics | India At CWG 2022, Day 1: TT, Hockey, Badminton Make Winning Start

CWG 2022: Australia put the Indian women's cricket team under the pump but the country's shuttlers and paddlers steamrolled their hapless rivals on the opening day of Commonwealth Games competition in Birmingham.

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Sat, 30 Jul 2022 07:43 AM IST
Image Credits: Twitter

India cruised to a 5-0 win against Pakistan in the badminton mixed team event while the men's and women's table tennis teams, the Indian women's hockey team and boxer Shiva Thapa made a good start on day 1 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday. However, the women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur crashed to a defeat against Australia on the first day of CWG 2022.

Here is India's first day at Birmingham Commonwealth Games:

Triathlon:

Men's category: Adarsh finished 30th and Vishwanath finished 33rd in the men's category. Women's category: Praganya and Sanjana finished 26th and 28th respectively. 

Table tennis:

The women's team won their first two group matches (1st match against South Africa 3-0 and the second match against Fiji 3-0).

The men's team won their first group match against Barbados 3-0. Veteran Sharath Kamal made short work of Barbados' Ramon Maxwell 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 in less than 15 minutes.

Boxing:

Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan's Baloch Suleman in the first match of 63.5 kg men's boxing (5:0, Unanimous decision).

Swimming:

Srihari Nataraj storms into the final of the Men's 100m Backstroke event after finishing 4th in Semis Heat (7th overall) clocking 54.55 secs. Sajan Prakash was eliminated in the men's 50m butterfly event as he finished eighth with a time of 25.01s. In Men's 400m Freestyle heats, Kushagra Rawat finished 14th with a clocking of 3:57.45. Meanwhile, in the triathlon, India was unsuccessful in their first triathlon appearance as Adarsh Muralidharan finished 30th and Vishwanath Yadav finished 33rd in the men's individual sprint final.

Cricket:

In women's Cricket, India lost to Australia in their first group stage match by three wickets. India scored 154 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets, India will face Pakistan in their second group match on July 31.

Hockey:

The women's team started with a dominant performance over Ghana (ranked 30th), defeating Ghana with a big margin 5-0. India will go against Australia and New Zealand in their next group stage matches.

Badminton:

India dominated Pakistan in the Mixed Team event winning all 5 matches.

Squash:

The youngest Indian athlete at Birmingham, 14 yr old Anahat Singh comfortably wins her 1st round encounter 3-0 against Jada Ross.

