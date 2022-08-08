In Pics: India's Golden Run Continues On Day 10 Of Commonwealth Games 2022

Day 10 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) was a special one for India after the country won 15 medals - 5 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze. India currently has 55 medals - 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze - and is ranked at the fifth position on the medal tally.

The day started with the women's hockey team winning the bronze medal, with Savita Punia and Co beating New Zealand 2-1 in a penalty shootout. This is the team's first medal at CWG in 16 years.

And its BRONZE medal for India 🥳🥳

Women's Hockey: India win Bronze medal after beating New Zealand in penalty shootout in Bronze medal match.

👉 After heartbreak at Tokyo Olympics where girls finished 4th, its such a relief & joy to get a medal here ✨ #CWGwithIAS pic.twitter.com/HAS6wrGgjB — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 7, 2022

Following the women's hockey team's success, boxers Nitu Ghyanghas and Amit Panghal bagged a gold medal in the finals of their respective categories.

And we have 1st GOLD medal in Boxing 😍😍😍

Nitu Ghyanghas wins Gold medal after beating English pugilist by unanimous decision verdict.

👉 3 more Gold medal Boxing bouts later today.

👉 Its Gold medal No. 14 for India #CWG22 #CWGwithIAS pic.twitter.com/rbQMKrXmRd — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 7, 2022

GOLD medal No. 2 in Boxing for India 😍😍

Amit Panghal wins GOLD medal after beating English pugilist by unanimous verdict in Final (51kg).

👉 2 more Gold medal Boxing bouts later today.

👉 Its Gold medal No. 15 for India #CWG22 #CWGwithIAS pic.twitter.com/tmlgUEHANP — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 7, 2022

This is the first major senior medal for Nitu, who was contesting in the women's 45kg-48kg (minimum weight) category. Similarly, Panghal unanimously defeated England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men's 51kg category.

Later in the day, star boxer Nikhat Zareen also won a gold medal after she defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight). Zareen, a world champion, won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

GOLD medal No. 3 in Boxing for India 😍😍

Nikhat Zareen wins GOLD medal after beating Northern Ireland pugilist by unanimous verdict in Final (50kg).

👉 One more Gold medal Boxing bout later tonight.

👉 Its Gold medal No. 17 for India #CWG22 #CWGwithIAS pic.twitter.com/sSInEcyXp5 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 7, 2022

Pugilist Sagar Ahlawat, however, had to settle for silver in the men's 92kg final after suffering a defeat against Delicious Orie of England via Win on Points 0-5.

It was also a double delight for India in the men's triple jump after Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker bagged gold and silver, respectively. Indian athletes continued to impress after Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event.

This is Super Special folks 💫

GOLD & SILVER medal for India in Men's Triple Jump event.

👉 Eldhose Paul won Gold | 17.03m

👉 Abdulla Aboobacker won Silver | 17.02m

👉 Praveen Chitravel finished 4th | 16.89m @afiindia #CWG2022 #CWGwithIAS pic.twitter.com/zFElheACWU — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 7, 2022

You want more good news from Athletics? Here it is:

Sandeep Kumar wins Bronze medal in Men's 10000m Race Walk.

Sandeep clocked his Personal Best timing of 38:49.18. @afiindia #CWG2022 #CWGwithIAS pic.twitter.com/zU6q4rZ5NQ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 7, 2022

In javelin throw, Annu Rani scripted history to win a bronze medal. Becoming India's first female javelin thrower to win a medal at CWG, Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to finish third.

And it keeps getting better for India in Athletics 💫

Annu Rani wins Bronze medal in Women's Javelin Throw with best attempt of 60.0m @afiindia #CWG22 #CWGwithIAS pic.twitter.com/oqBSA12SGR — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 7, 2022

In table tennis, India's Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan, however, lost to Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England in the men's doubles final. They lost to the English pair 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to settle for silver for the second successive edition.

In squash, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won the bronze medal. In a repeat of last edition's final, Ghosal and Pallikal hardly broke a sweat as they prevailed 11-8 11-4 over the Australian combine of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal playoff.

News Flash:

Star Squash duo Dipika Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal win Bronze medal in Mixed Doubles.

They defeated defending Champions 2-0 in Bronze medal match. #CWG2022 #CWGwithIAS pic.twitter.com/zvfJsP1ct6 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 7, 2022

In badminton's singles, Kidambi Srikanth won a bronze as he defeated Singapore's Jia Heng Teh 21-15 21-18. Later, the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also won a bronze.

In cricket, India had to settle for a silver after getting defeated by Australia by nine runs in a thriller. Batting first, Australia scored 161 for 8 in 20 overs with Beth Mooney scoring 61 off 41 balls while Renuka Singh took 2 for 25. In reply, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 65 off 43 balls but India's lower-order caved in meekly to get all out for 152 in 19.3 overs.