In Pics: CWG 2022 Ends With Power-Packed Closing Ceremony; Nikhat Zareen, Achanta Kamal Lead Indian Contingent

Commonwealth Games 2022 ended on Tuesday with a grand closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. (Image courtesy: Twitter - @birminghamcg22)

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 ended on Tuesday with a grand closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK). As per the tradition, the Games flag was lowered and handed over to the state of Victoria, Australia, which will host the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

There we go.



The Commonwealth Flag has been lowered, and handed over to Team Australia, signifying the end of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games🥹@CommGamesAUS #BIRMINGHAM #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/aeNjw4V071 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022

Prince Edward "proclaimed Birmingham 2022 closed" and invited Australia's Victoria formally to host the next edition of the Commonwealth Games. "You have inspired us and hopefully the future generations. You have demonstrated what unites us. On behalf of the Majesty of the Queen, our patron, and in the name of the Commonwealth Games Federation, I proclaim Birmingham 2022 closed," he said.

20 MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

This year, the closing ceremony witnessed 20 musical performances, with musical legends Goldie and Beverley Knight collaborating on the iconic 'Inner City Life'. Transgender British model Talulah Eve also had a performance, who paid tribute to new romantic era and Birmingham queer culture.

⭐ Golden performance⭐



Walsall-born superstar Goldie and Wolverhampton's Beverley Knight come together to perform Inner City Life. Fair to say, spectators in Victoria Square enjoyed that one!#ClosingCeremony #Birmingham@MRGOLDIE + @Beverleyknight pic.twitter.com/VIuPMvfaqI — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Indian-origin singer-songwriter Steven Kapur, popularly known as 'Apache Indian', also gave a power-packed performance, belting out chartbusters 'Boom Shack-A-Lak', 'Pass the Dutchie' and 'Red Red Wine' to celebrate sound system culture of the city.

According to officials, over 1.5 million tickets were sold for the closing ceremony. Hailing Birmingham for hosting the event, CWG Federation President Louise Martin said these Games "have been bold, buzzing and absolutely brilliant".

Our closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium celebrates the rising of our beloved region post-war.#B2022 #Birmingham2022 #ClosingCeremony https://t.co/wbscTTdfro — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022

"Athletes 11 days ago I asked you to seize the moment - with 877 medals awarded, 97 Commonwealth records and four world records broken you all rose to the challenge," he said, as reported by Reuters. "As we bring these Games to a close please remember this is not the end."

Boom-Shack-a-lack!



You can download and listen to all the music from tonight's Closing Ceremony on Spotify.



👉https://t.co/yWRb4Vaojn pic.twitter.com/0o911N7UhY — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022

WHAT ABOUT INDIAN ATHLETES?

In the closing ceremony, star boxer Nikhat Zareen and veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal led the Indian contingent. As the Indian contingent entered the Alexander Stadium, Panjabi MC started performing on their hit 'Mundian To Bach Ke', along with Midlands-based Punjab Bhangra dance group Lions of Punjab.

India finished with 61 medals, five less than their tally four years ago at Gold Coast.