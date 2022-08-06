In Pics | CWG 2022 Day 8: Indian Wrestlers Shine With Six Medals Including 3 Golds

CWG 2022: So far, Indian athletes have won 26 medals-- nine golds, eight silvers and nine bronze-- at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Sat, 06 Aug 2022 08:44 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: Twitter

India on Friday moved to the fifth position on the medals tally with a total of 26 medals, including 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals, courtesy, Indian wrestlers putting up an exceptional by winning six medals including 3 gold and 1 silver and two bronze.

Bajrang Punia was a class apart while defending his title before Sakshi Malik produced a sensational gold medal-winning effort at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Deepak Punia also contributed to swelling India's medal tally by winning the men's freestyle 86kg gold. However, birthday girl Anshu Malik (57kg) had to be content with a silver medal.

Divya Kakran clinched a bronze in 68kg, winning the play-off in just 26 seconds against Tonga's Tiger Lily. Mohit Grewal then ensured that India had a medal to show in all categories on Friday, winning the 125kg bronze play-off to cap a successful day in style.

See Indians in action on day 8 of the CWG:

Wrestling:

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched a gold medal for India after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in the men's 65 kg. Grappler Deepak Punia also won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 86kg category defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Inam. Meanwhile, wrestler Sakshi Malik also clinched Gold for India after defeating Canada's Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez in the women's freestyle 62 kg category. Anshu Malik won the silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals in their respective categories.

Hockey:

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Australia in the penalty shoot-out and will now fight for the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Ambrosia Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs and Amy Lawton netted the goals for Australia in the shoot-out while Lalremsiami, Neha and Navneet Kaur missed India's chances. India will now play last edition's winners New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday.

Lawn Bowls:

Indian men's lawn bowls reached the final of the men's fours category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after defeating England in the semi-final on Friday. India defeated England by a margin of 13-12 after 15 ends. India created history earlier this week by winning their 1st ever CWG medal (and that too Gold) in Lawn Bowls.

Table Tennis:

Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal put up a sensational show to progress to the semifinals of all his three events in the table tennis competition. He entered the men's singles semifinals after beating Nigeria's Olajide Omotayo 4-2. He also reached the semifinals of mixed and men's doubles competitions along. Sreeja Akula too dished out superlative performances to progress to the women's singles semifinals to go with her mixed doubles performance.

Gnanasekaran also reached the men's singles quarters, beating Nicholas Lum 4-2 at the NEC Hall. Defending champion Manika Batra, however, had a bad day as she suffered a 0-4 defeat against Jian Zeng of Singapore in the women's singles quarterfinal to bow out of the competition. In another result, Sreeja and Reeth Tennison entered the pre-quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Scotland's Lucy Elliott and Rebecca Plaistow. Earlier in the day, Manika and Sreeja had entered the women's singles quarterfinals.

Badminton:

Star Indian shuttlers, including P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, registered easy wins to storm into the quarterfinals of singles events at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Squash:

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal progressed to the semifinals of the mixed doubles event in squash competition. The Indian duo beat Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9 11-5 in the quarterfinals. Velavan Senthil Kumar and Abhay Singh also had a good day in office as they scripted a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Scotland's Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne to advance to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event.

