In Pics | CWG 2022 Day 8: Indian Wrestlers Shine With Six Medals Including 3 Golds

India on Friday moved to the fifth position on the medals tally with a total of 26 medals, including 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals, courtesy, Indian wrestlers putting up an exceptional by winning six medals including 3 gold and 1 silver and two bronze.

Bajrang Punia was a class apart while defending his title before Sakshi Malik produced a sensational gold medal-winning effort at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Deepak Punia also contributed to swelling India's medal tally by winning the men's freestyle 86kg gold. However, birthday girl Anshu Malik (57kg) had to be content with a silver medal.

Divya Kakran clinched a bronze in 68kg, winning the play-off in just 26 seconds against Tonga's Tiger Lily. Mohit Grewal then ensured that India had a medal to show in all categories on Friday, winning the 125kg bronze play-off to cap a successful day in style.

See Indians in action on day 8 of the CWG:

Wrestling:

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched a gold medal for India after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in the men's 65 kg. Grappler Deepak Punia also won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 86kg category defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Inam. Meanwhile, wrestler Sakshi Malik also clinched Gold for India after defeating Canada's Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez in the women's freestyle 62 kg category. Anshu Malik won the silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals in their respective categories.

Fabulous day for Indian wrestlers with all 6 getting medals (3 Gold, 1 Silver & 2 Bronze):

? Bajrang Punia | GOLD

? Deepak Punia | GOLD

? Sakshi Malik | GOLD

? Anshu Malik | Silver

? Mohit Grewal: Bronze

? Divya Kakran: Bronze #CWG22 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/nDceicUI4e — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2022

Hockey:

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Australia in the penalty shoot-out and will now fight for the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Ambrosia Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs and Amy Lawton netted the goals for Australia in the shoot-out while Lalremsiami, Neha and Navneet Kaur missed India's chances. India will now play last edition's winners New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday.

Women's Hockey: Braveheart Indian girls go down fighting to 3 time Olympic Champions Australia in shoot-out (Regulation score: 1-1)

Proud of you girls for playing your hearts out ??

?? India will take on New Zealand on Sunday in Bronze medal match. #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/gdWzkKl4Zp — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2022

Lawn Bowls:

Indian men's lawn bowls reached the final of the men's fours category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after defeating England in the semi-final on Friday. India defeated England by a margin of 13-12 after 15 ends. India created history earlier this week by winning their 1st ever CWG medal (and that too Gold) in Lawn Bowls.

Another medal coming in Lawn Bowls folks ??

India advance into FINAL of Men's Fours after beating England 13-12 in Semis.

?? India were trailing 2-6 earlier.

?? India created history earlier this week by winning their 1st ever CWG medal (and that too Gold!) in Lawn Bowls. pic.twitter.com/zIFTTX9ODa — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2022

Table Tennis:

Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal put up a sensational show to progress to the semifinals of all his three events in the table tennis competition. He entered the men's singles semifinals after beating Nigeria's Olajide Omotayo 4-2. He also reached the semifinals of mixed and men's doubles competitions along. Sreeja Akula too dished out superlative performances to progress to the women's singles semifinals to go with her mixed doubles performance.

News Flash:

Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula advance into Semis of Mixed Doubles with hard-fought 3-2 (11-9 in final game!) win over 2 time reigning CWG Silver medalists Liam Pitchford & Tin-Tin Ho.

?? Semis scheduled for tomorrow. #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/v4KPtQbBlB — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2022

Table Tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & Sharath Kamal cruise into Semis of Men's Doubles with commanding 3-0 win.

?? Next Sathiyan & Sharath will take on WR 25 duo Quadri Aruna & Bode Abiodun tomorrow in Semis. #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/4xGN5ppfIW — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2022

Gnanasekaran also reached the men's singles quarters, beating Nicholas Lum 4-2 at the NEC Hall. Defending champion Manika Batra, however, had a bad day as she suffered a 0-4 defeat against Jian Zeng of Singapore in the women's singles quarterfinal to bow out of the competition. In another result, Sreeja and Reeth Tennison entered the pre-quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Scotland's Lucy Elliott and Rebecca Plaistow. Earlier in the day, Manika and Sreeja had entered the women's singles quarterfinals.

Dismal day in office for Manika Batra as she goes down to lower ranked WR 60 Zeng Jian of SIngapore 0-4 in QF of Women's Singles.

?? Earlier today, Manika & Sathiyan (WR 6) lost to relatively unknown Malaysian pair in QF of Mixed Doubles. #CWGindia2022 pic.twitter.com/NEXQIKJCqo — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2022

News Flash: Bhavina Patel, Tokyo Paralympics Silver medalist, storms into Final (Para Table Tennis) with 3-0 win over English paddler.

?? Final scheduled for tomorrow. #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/3QKpckdjwP — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2022

Badminton:

Star Indian shuttlers, including P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, registered easy wins to storm into the quarterfinals of singles events at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

P.V Sindhu sails into QF of Women's Singles with 21-10, 21-9 win in 3rd round.

?? Sindhu will take on WR 60 Goh Jin Wei in QF tomorrow. #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/JtjyjeQyUA — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2022

Squash:

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal progressed to the semifinals of the mixed doubles event in squash competition. The Indian duo beat Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9 11-5 in the quarterfinals. Velavan Senthil Kumar and Abhay Singh also had a good day in office as they scripted a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Scotland's Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne to advance to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event.