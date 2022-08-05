In Pics | CWG 2022 Day 7: India Bags Historic Gold, Silver Medals In Para-Powerlifting, High Jump

India is having a historic run at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Indian contingent has so far clinched 20 medals at the CWG and is assured of seven more medals in boxing. Indian athletes clinched two historic medals on Thursday with Sudhir winning the first-ever Gold medal for India in Para-Powerlifting at Commonwealth Games and Murali Sreeshankar clinching the silver medal to become the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the long jump.

Earlier on Thursday, four Indian boxers including Rohit Tokas, Sagar Ahlawat, Jaismine Lamboriya and Amit Panghal assured India of four medals in the respective categories. Meanwhile, both men's and women's hockey teams have qualified for the hockey semi-finals. In badminton, Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Aakarshi Kashyap and Lakshya Sen sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of their respective singles events after recording comfortable victories.

See Indians in action on day 7 of the CWG:

Para-Powerlifting:

Para-Powerlifter Sudhir clinched a historic gold medal for India in the men's heavyweight final. This is India's first-ever gold medal in para-powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

High Jump:

India's Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the Men's Long Jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Sreeshankar won the historic silver with a distance of 8.08m in the Men's Long Jump, becoming the first Indian male athlete to win the silver medal in the long jump.

Hockey:

Indian men's hockey team confirmed a spot in the Semi-Finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a 4-1 win over Wales in Birmingham on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh (18', 19', 41') scored a hat-trick in the match, while Gurjant Singh (49') also added a goal as the duo helped their team pull off a solid win in a gritty contest. Gareth Furlong (55') scored a consolation goal for Wales in the match.

News Flash:

Boxing:

Two new stars emerged here on Thursday as debutants Sagar Ahlawat and Jasmine Lamboriya joined the seasoned Amit Panghal as India confirmed seven medals in boxing at the Commonwealth Games. Later in the day, Rohit Tokas, who turned 29 on August 1, notched up a dominating 5-0 win over Xavier Mata'afa-Ikinofo of Niue to also progress to the last four stage and assure of the seventh medal for India from the ring.

Sprint:

Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the semifinal of the women's 200 m event following her top spot finish in heat two of round one at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Das was extremely fast in the race as she clocked timings of 23.42 seconds to book her ticket to the semifinal. At the second was Zambia's Rhoda Njobvu, who clocked 23.85 seconds.

Badminton:

Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Aakarshi Kashyap and Lakshya Sen sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of their respective singles events after recording comfortable victories. While two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu routed Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4 21-11 in the women's singles first round, Srikanth outclassed Daniel Wanagaliya of Uganda 21-9 21-9 in the men's singles event.

Later in the day, Sen and Akarshi Kashyap joined the senior duo in the round of 16 after notching up contrasting wins in their respective opening men's and women's singles matches.

Table Tennis:

Indian paddlers Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra won their respective matches in the women's singles round of 32 to progress into the next round. Akula defeated Karen Lyne from Malaysia 12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8. Tennison, prevailed 11-8, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10, 11-3 against England's Charlotte Bardsley. Manika Batra defeated Canada's Ching Nam Fu 11-5, 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 with a stunning performance in the women's singles round of 32. She is the defending gold medallist in this category.

Earlier, the Indian mixed doubles duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra proved to be a class apart for their opponents Mick Crea and Laura Sinon of Seychelles as the paddlers closed out the match 3-0 without any trouble to advance to the next round of fixtures. The Indian pair beat Mick Crea and Laura Sinon of Seychelles 11-1, 11-3, 11-1.