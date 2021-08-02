Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu said that her next target is the 2024 Paris Olympics and she is looking forward to win a Gold medal for India in it.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: "I'm on cloud nine, worked hard for so many years," said an excited PV Sindhu, who scripted history after winning a Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday. Speaking after her historic win against He Bing Jao, Sindhu said that she had to close her emotions for this game and give her best shot.

Thanking her family members, coaches, sponsors and fans for their continuous support, the 26-year-old said that she is "thankful to each and every one of them". However, Sindhu said that her next target is the 2024 Paris Olympics and she is looking forward to win a Gold medal for India in it.

"It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me -- should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country," Sindhu said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"It was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It's not easy. It's a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I did not relax," she added.

'She will now have an ice-cream with PM Modi'

PV Ramana, Sindhu's father, meanwhile, thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continous support to PV Sindhu. Speaking at a press conference after his daughter's historic win, Ramana said that Sindhu will now have an 'ice-cream' with the Prime Minister.

"The encouragement PM Modi had given to her, he had said, 'you go, we will have ice cream when you come back,' so she will now definitely go and have ice-cream with the Prime Minister," he said, as reported by NDTV. "I am happy that she is the first Indian woman to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics. She has brought name and fame to the country".

