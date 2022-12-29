'I'm Never Going To Get Over The FIFA World Cup Final Defeat': Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe had a stellar run in the showpiece event as he was the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with eight goals including a hat-trick in the summit clash at Lusail Stadium.

By JE Sports Desk
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 01:01 PM IST
Kylian Mbappe during PSG's match against Strasbourg on Wednesday. (Photo: PSG)

French striker Kylian Mbappe said he'll never get over the setback of the FIFA World Cup final defeat against Argentina in Qatar.

"I think I'm never going to get over it," News Agency AFP quoted Mbappe as saying.

France and Argentina were tied 3-3 after the extra time and the winner was decided on penalties where Lionel Messi's side claimed victory 4-2.

The Golden Boot winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 returned to action for his club Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and converted the penalty in the dying minutes of the game. By virtue of Mbappe's goal, PSG won 2-1 against Strasbourg in Ligue 1’s resumption following the World Cup break.

Commenting on his club return, the striker feels the World Cup heartbreak will not impact his performance.

"As I said to my teammates, there is no reason why the club should pay the price for the failure of the national team, they are two very different situations," 24-year-old Mbappe said.

"It does me good to come back with a win and to have a link with the club, the supporters and my teammates," he added.

