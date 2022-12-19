'I Dreamed It So Many Times': Lionel Messi In Post Pours His Heart Out After Argentina' s World Cup Triumph

And He finally did it...! Lionel Messi for his country Argentina has won the FIFA world cup 2022. And hours after defeating France in the prestigious tournament, the Argentine talisman Lionel Messi took to Instagram to post a series of photos along with a heartfelt note.

Messi's post talked about his dream and how it was fulfilled finally. Through his heartfelt post, Messi thanked the fans for their support throughout Argentina's journey in the World Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

"World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon," Messi captioned a photo album on Instagram.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. But, after claiming the victory, Messi announced that he will continue to play football for Argentina. "No, I'm not going to retire from the Argentina national team."

"I want to continue playing as a champion." After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality. Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986.