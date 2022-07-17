'I Am Happier, It Means A Lot': PV Sindhu On Winning Maiden Singapore Open Title

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu said that this Singapore Open title 'means a lot to her' after she won her maiden Singapore Title on Sunday. She Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category.

"It was a good match. After winning the first set, I think I gave away a lot of points to her in the second game, so it was really difficult for me to catch up. In the third game, I think each and every point was important because after 11 she started coming close like 9-11, even though I was leading by 6-11," said Sindhu after winning.

"So, it was very crucial where I maintained the lead and maintained those two points. I am happier because coming to Singapore after so long and winning the title, really means a lot to me," she added.

PV Sindhu advanced to the summit clash of the women's singles category of the Singapore Open 2022 by defeating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semifinals here in Singapore on Saturday. This is Sindhu's third title of 2022. In January this year, Sindhu won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament.

"Back then in a couple of tournaments, there were many hard-fought matches, and losing in the quarter-finals or semi-finals was very upsetting. But I think each match matters and finally I could get this and I have finally got the win. I hope this tempo continues for the upcoming tournament as well," said Sindhu.

Meanwhile, India PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Anurag Thakur among others lauded Sindhu for her achievement today.

"I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players," tweeted the Prime Minister.