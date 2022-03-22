New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Olympics of London, Rio Di Janeiro and Tokyo had one common element, an Indian shuttler making a podium finish. The hopes are rife that after Silver and Bronze in Rio and Tokyo, PV Sindhu is eyeing an Olympic hat-trick in Paris Olympics. But a smashing new entrant to spot his place at the house of India’s Badminton glory is a 20-year-old boy from Uttarakhand’s Almora, Lakshya Sen.

Lakshya Sen came close to claiming the All England Open Badminton Championships title on Sunday, one of the only three BWF Super 1000 tournaments, the crown jewel of the sport. While Sen lost to reigning Olympic champion and World number 1 Viktor Axelsen in the final on Sunday, the feat raised reactions from India’s sports greats saying that Sen is set for glory with his ‘fighting’ badminton tenor.

The love for badminton runs in Lakshya's family. Sen's father is a coach while his brother, Chirag Sen, is also a player. A very young Lakshya would accompany his brother to the tournament, and that is where he first saw the competition up close and the love for badminton was first stoked.

Lakshya received his training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, and was ranked number one singles player in the BWF World Junior ranking, an early indication of what was coming our way.

From 2016 till now, a look at Lakshya Sen’s dream Badminton run-up so far

In 2016, He clinched the bronze medal at Junior Asian Championship after losing to Sun Feixiang 12-21,16-21.

In 2018, Sen emerged as the champion at the 2018 Asian Junior Championships defeating the top seeded World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final 21-19,21-18.

In 2019, Sen clinched his first BWF Tour title by winning the Dutch Open men's singles title after beating Yusuke Onodera of Japan.

In December 2021, he reached the World Championships semifinals where he lost to compatriot Srikanth Kidambi in a hard fought match 21–17, 14–21, 17–21 and settled for a bronze medal.

In January this year, he defeated the reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew in the India Open final, thus clinching his first Super 500 title. He defeated Singapore's Loh in two straight games 24–22, 21–17.

In the German Open, Lakshya defeated World No.1 Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals, but lost the finals to Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma