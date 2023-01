Hockey World Cup 2023: Full Schedule, Teams, Pools, Venue, Time And Other Details

Hockey World Cup 2023: The opening ceremony of the showpiece event was held in Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Wednesday.

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will commence on Friday, January 13. This is the 15th edition of the coveted tournament and will be hosted by Odisha, India for the second consecutive time.

Overall, India will be hosting the tournament for the fourth time after successfully commemorating the event in 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (New Delhi), and 2018 (Odisha).

The showpiece event will be played across two stadiums in Odisha -- Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

India will play their opening game against Spain on Friday, January 13.

TEAMS

Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, and Wales will compete for the illustrious trophy.

Belgium are the defending champions as they defeated Netherlands on the penalty shoot-out in the 2018 World Cup summit clash.

India finished at sixth place after facing a quarter-final exit in the home tournament.

Groups

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, Korea, Japan

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales

Check the full schedule of Hockey World Cup 2023 here: