Hockey World Cup 2023: India-England Play Out Stalemate In Goalless Match

The draw, however, ensured the top spot for England in Pool D on account of a better goal difference than India.

By JE Sports Desk
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 09:22 PM IST
Hockey World Cup 2023: India-England Play Out Stalemate In Goalless Match
India and England players in action. (Credits: ANI)

IT was a game of high voltage drama as India and England played out a hard-fought goalless draw in their second Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. There was hardly anything to separate between the world no.5 India and sixth-ranked England as both the teams failed to break the deadlock after 60 minutes of intense battle.

Both India and England made a winning start to their campaigns. While England thrashed Wales 5-0, India defeated Spain 2-0 in their tournament opener. India will take on Wales, the lowest ranked side in the pool, in their final group match on January 19 in Bhubaneswar while England will up against Spain.

In the other match of the pool, Spain defeated Wales 5-1 at the newly-built Birsa Munda Stadium.

 

Inputs from PTI

