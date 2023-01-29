Hockey World Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming, Germany vs Belgium: When And Where To Watch GER vs BEL Match Live On TV And Online

A still from the Hockey World Cup 2023 Semifinal (Credits: Hockey India)

Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final: Only three teams -- Pakistan, Germany and Australia -- have back-to-back titles in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. On Sunday, Belgium, who won the 2018 title, is hoping to become the fourth team to do so when they take on Germany in the final of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium.

While reigning Olympic and World Champion Belgium are hoping to capture their second title, Germany will be trying to regain the title they had won at consecutive editions in 2002 at Kuala Lumpur and in 2006 at home in Mnchengladbach, joining Netherlands and Australia, who will clash for the third place earlier in the day, as teams to win the World Cup thrice.

Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final match be played?

Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final will be played on Sunday, January 29.

Where will Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final be played?

Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

At what time will Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final match start?

Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final?

Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final will be broadcasted live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2HD, Star Sports Select 2SD.

Where to follow the live streaming of Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final?

Belgium vs Germany Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.