New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a piece of shocking news for the sports fraternity, Indian Hockey captain Manpreet Singh along with three other players have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus ahead of the national camp in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Friday.

Besides Manpreet Singh, the three others who have tested positive for COVID-19 are defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, and drag-flicker Varun Kumar.

"I am self quarantined on the SAI campus and I am very happy with the way SAI authorities have handled the situation... I am doing fine and hope to recover very soon," Manpreet said in the statement issued by SAI, as reported by news agency PTI.

"I am very happy that they made the testing of athletes mandatory. That proactive step helped in identifying the problem right in time," the statement added.

The shocking news of these players testing positive for the coronavirus came after they returned to the national hockey camp at the SAI South centre in Bengaluru following a month-long break. The players were stranded at the SAI centre for over two months due to the national lockdown in-place to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Later on returning, the players were in mandatory quarantine before the resumption of training at the centre.

"SAI made it mandatory for all athletes who reported back to the camp to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival," the SAI said in a statement.

"Since all the athletes who tested positive had travelled together, there is a high likelihood that they contracted the virus while travelling from their hometowns to Bengaluru," it added.

The SAI further said that all the four players initially tested negative in the rapid test. But when Manpreet and Surender began to display some COVID-19 symptoms, they along with 10 other players, who had travelled together, were made to undergo the Quantitative RT-PCR test on Thursday.

"...and the four have been found to be COVID positive. Though the test results have still not been handed over to SAI, but the state government has informed the test results to the SAI authorities," the SAI said.

The test results of a few players are still awaited. "The quarantined athletes did not interact with other athletes who were already present at the camp," the SAI said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan