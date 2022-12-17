'Heart Says..': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Favourite Player For FIFA World Cup Final 2022

Shah Rukh Khan who is currently making waves in India with his Pathaan look is reportedly set to promote his upcoming movie in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals in Qatar. This is not a secret that the actor is not only a cricket enthusiast but also loves to watch football matches.

Ahead of the much-anticipated match between the two finalists Lionel Messi's Argentina and Mbappe's France, Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday revealed his favourites. On Saturday, SRK conducted the #AskSRK session, during which a fan asked him about whom he is supporting FIFA World Cup.

One of the users, wrote, "Who are you supporting in World Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK," to which 'Pathaan' actor replied, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who is working opposite Shah Rukh in Pathaan has left for Qatar to unveil the FIFA trophy. Fans are all excited about the high-octane thriller on Monday. On Saturday, 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia will be taking on Morocco in a match to determine the team which finishes third in the competition. Morocco is the first team from Africa to have reached the semifinals of a FIFA World Cup.

The final would be an exciting battle between Argentina legend Lionel Messi and star French striker Kylian Mbappe, who play together for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a French football club competing in Ligue 1, the top-tier football league in the country.

Messi would be looking forward to ending his international career with a World Cup trophy in his arms, something which he has not won to date. On the other hand, Messi's clubmate Mbappe could very well put the legend's World Cup dreams under threat as he has been in stupendous form in this tournament.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that he also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and south director Atlee's 'Jawan'.