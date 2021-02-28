Mary Kom stands as a perfect example to all the mothers out there who believe that they cant achieve their dreams after embracing motherhood. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mary Kom, the only female to become World Amateur Boxing champion, is going to celebrate her 38th birthday on March 1. However, do you know this is not her actual birth date? As per a report in India Today, after winning the title at the World Women Boxing Championship on November 24, 2018, Mary shared it was her birthday.

Yes, you read that right, speaking to Mail Today soon after her match, Mary said, "I feel very happy it is a special day (birthday). Couldn't have asked for more."

On hearing this, when the reporter asked about the different birth date (March 1, 1983) in her official papers and sites such as Rajya Sabha membership and Olympic website, she said that it was a mistake committed by her uncle during the submission of her documents.

"The mistake happened during my childhood. My uncle filled up the form and nobody noticed it at that time. We were also not that popular, so we let it go as it is. However, the year (1983) was right," India Today quoted Mary Kom saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC Mary Kom OLY (@mcmary.kom)

The mother of three, Mary Kom, stands as a perfect example to all the mothers out there who believe that they cant achieve their dreams after embracing motherhood. Popularly known as 'Magnificient Mary' gave a befitting reply to all her critics who were hoping that she will not win and tried to pull her down during the initial years of her career.

Six-time World Champion has bagged many titles and awards such as she is the first Indian to win a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the only Indian women to qualify for the 2012 Summer Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC Mary Kom OLY (@mcmary.kom)

Mary Kom has won a silver in the inaugural edition in 2001 and then went on to win a gold each in the next five editions - 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv