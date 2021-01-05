On the occasion of Kapil Dev's birthday let's look at some lesser-known facts about the cricketer.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's first world cup winning captain Kapil Dev popularly known as 'Haryana Hurricane' will celebrate his 62nd birthday on Wednesday. He is one of the greatest all-rounders in the cricket world, during his captaincy he took the Indian cricket to new heights among which is 1983's World Cup trophy by defeating two-time champions West Indies in the finals.

Not many must be knowing, Kapil Dev's debut in cricket world happened by an accident. When he was 13-years-old one of the Chandigarh sector teams turned out to be a player short and the cricketer was brought in. He was so impressed by him that he became a regular player.

1. Kapil Dev is the first player to take 200 ODI wickets.

2. Kapil Dev is the only player in the history of cricket to have taken 434 wickets and scored more than 5000 runs in Tests.

3. On his debut at Faisalabad, Kapil walked out at 425 for 6 to join Dilip Vengsarkar. He asked the umpire, "Please, can I have a leg-stump guard?" On this, he was laughed at and sledged by the Pakistan cricketers, however, they later advised him not to be too polite during a cricket match.

4. Kapil Dev was never run-out in his entire Test career lasting 184 innings.

5. Kapil Dev and Dilip Vengsarkar had scripted much partnership for India, they were the first pair to play a hundred Tests together. Not many know Vengsarkar was the only person to be present when Kapil took his 100th, 200th, 300th, and 400th Test wickets.

6. Kapil Dev was named as Indian Cricketer of the Century by Wisden in 2002.

7. Talking about films, Kapil Dev has made cameo appearances in four films namely, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aryan: Unbreakable, Chain Kulii ki Main Kulii, and Iqbal.

Also, this year we are going to see the 1983 World Cup repeating on the silver screen in Kabir Khan's directorial 83. The film stars Ranveer Singh as the Kapil Dev and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Nishant Dahiya and Sahil Khattar as his teammates. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani among others.

Well, makers have yet not announced the date of the release, but, as per earlier reports, the film is expected to release by the first quarter of 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv