New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Basketball legend Michael Jordan’s game-worn pair of sneaker fetched a whooping USD 615,000 at an online auction on Thursday. The NBA megastar had worn the sneakers — a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs — at an exhibition game in Italy in 1985 when he memorably dunked the basketball so hard that it shattered the glass backboard.

The sneakers were sold at an online auction hosted by Christie's auction house in partnership with Stadium Goods, and broke a previous record of USD 560,000 set just months ago by another pair of Jordan’s shoes, AFP reported.

“This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe," said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s.

The size 13.5 sneakers were worn by Jordan at an exhibition game in Italy in 1985 where he racked up 30 points.

The sale highlights the soaring market value of objects identified with the retired basketball superstar since the release of "The Last Dance", a netflix documentary that follows the Bulls' 1997-98 season from start to finish, while also covering the rest of the chapters in Jordan's remarkable career.

Jodan is considered one of the greatest Basketball players of all time, having played 15 seasons in the NBA, and winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. He is credited for the rising global popularity of he NBA in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jordan holds the NBA records for career regular season scoring average of 30.12 points per game and career playoff scoring average of33.45 points per game.

