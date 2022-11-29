Gravolite Partners With Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Gravolite, one of the leading sports mat manufacturers in India is playing a key part as the official supplier for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. The 9th season of Pro Kabaddi League commenced on October 7, 2022, with twelve teams, namely Bengaluru Bulls, PuneriPaltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, U.P.Yodhas, U Mumba, Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi K.C., Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Giants, and Telugu Titans.

Gravolite mats have been used throughout the tournament considering the infrastructural requirement kabaddi as a combat sport demands and the well-being of the athletes.

Vaibhav Somani, Director of Gravolite, said, "We are excited to be the official supplier of Pro Kabaddi League 2022.Kabaddihas been a sport that has not been given much recognition in the Indian sports industry but, with such tournaments, players get the recognition and motivation to perform better. We have been manufacturing world-class kabaddi mats to safeguard the health and well-being of the players".

"Sometimes, playing such combat sports on ground soil can cause severe injuries or lifelong disabilities to the athletes. But, with Gravolite kabaddi mats, they get the desired cushion base and floor padding which helps athletes to maneuver moves without having to sustain injury," he added.

He further added that Pro Kabaddi League, which began on October 7, 2022, and runs until December17, 2022, is a long tournament, and providing high-quality international mats is our priority.