Budapest/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The nation celebrated in excitement as Indian wrestlers scripted glory at Hungarian capital Budapest with a record 13 medals at the World Cadet Championship. With that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian wrestling contingent for winning 13 medals.

"Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called the performance of Indian wrestlers in Budapest ‘remarkable’.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, also took to Twitter to define Indian campaign in Budapest as ‘India’s Golden Hour’.

On Sunday, Indian grappler Priya Malik clinched gold as she defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash. She won in the women's 73kg weight category. She had also won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold at the 17th School Games held in Delhi.

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, congratulated Priya Malik for her laurel-filled endeavour in Budapest.

Tannu, Komal, Aman Gulia, Sagar Jaglan, Chirag and Jaideep were also among the players who clinched gold alongside the Freestyle Team.

Jaskaran Singh and India Women's Wrestling team won silver while Ankit Gulia, Varsha, and Sahil had to settle for bronze.

