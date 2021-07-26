'Golden Hour': Wishes pour in as Indian wrestlers win record 13 medals at World Cadet Championship
Budapest/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The nation celebrated in excitement as Indian wrestlers scripted glory at Hungarian capital Budapest with a record 13 medals at the World Cadet Championship. With that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian wrestling contingent for winning 13 medals.
"Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/3HlOrKTtDB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called the performance of Indian wrestlers in Budapest ‘remarkable’.
Champions! #TeamIndia— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 26, 2021
5 Gold 🥇
13 Medals in total 🏅
A remarkable performance by India at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary! pic.twitter.com/0Ihk7bfLVX
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, also took to Twitter to define Indian campaign in Budapest as ‘India’s Golden Hour’.
India's Golden Hour! 🇮🇳#PriyaMalik wins Gold🥇at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 25, 2021
More glory to Girl Power. pic.twitter.com/M9yMtM6xz5
On Sunday, Indian grappler Priya Malik clinched gold as she defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash. She won in the women's 73kg weight category. She had also won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold at the 17th School Games held in Delhi.
Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, congratulated Priya Malik for her laurel-filled endeavour in Budapest.
Girl Power bringing laurels to India!— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 25, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to #PriyaMalik on winning🥇at World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary.
Proud to see our girls keeping 🇮🇳 flying high on the world stage.
Tannu, Komal, Aman Gulia, Sagar Jaglan, Chirag and Jaideep were also among the players who clinched gold alongside the Freestyle Team.
Jaskaran Singh and India Women's Wrestling team won silver while Ankit Gulia, Varsha, and Sahil had to settle for bronze.
Posted By: Mukul Sharma