Ghanaian Winger Christian Atsu's Body Found Under Rubble In Turkey Earthquake

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger's Turkish agent said.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble," Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete's body was found. "Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor's manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a February 5 Super Lig match.

Atsu's former club Chelsea extends condolences on the tragic death of the winger.

"It is with enormous sadness that Chelsea Football Club receives the news that Christian Atsu is confirmed as one of the many victims of the dreadful earthquake in Turkey and Syria," Chelsea said in a statement.

"Chelsea sends our heartfelt condolences to Christian’s family and friends and to all those affected by the earthquake tragedy," it added.

Atsu was a Chelsea player between 2013 and 2017 having signed from Porto. He did not make a competitive appearance for our men’s first team having spent his seasons as a Blue out on loan, although he featured in some pre-season games.

During those years, the Ghanaian international was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, also scoring the Goal of the Tournament as Ghana finished runners up.

His loans took him to Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle before he was transferred permanently to St James’ Park.

He moved to Turkey to play for Hatayspor last year.

Earlier, Hatayspor vice president had said that Atsu's was found alive under the rubble after he went missing following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye.

"Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble," club vice president Mustafa Ozat had told Radyo Gol.

(With Reuters inputs)