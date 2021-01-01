Sporting calendars across the world for the year 2020 were plunged into disarray after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. With daily case load gradually decreasing and vaccines on the horizon, several postponed events are likely to be held smoothly under bio-security bubbles in 2021

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sporting calendars across the world for the year 2020 were plunged into disarray after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Several events were postponed to 2021, while those that did take place went through pangs of uncertainty. With daily case load gradually decreasing and vaccines on the horizon, these postponed events are likely to be held smoothly under bio-security bubbles this year. Let us look at some of the major sports events scheduled to be held in 2021.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15, 2020, in Australia, though the country's cricket board expressed its inability to host the event amidst the pandemic. The ICC has deferred the tournament to October 2021. The previous T20I World Cup was held in India. West Indies are the defending Champions.

Tokyo Olympics

After being delayed for the first time in the tournament's 124-year history, Tokyo Olympics will now be held between July 23 and August 8,2021. The delay was a major blow to Japan, which had invested as much as USD 12 billion in the run-up to the tournament. India will look to go past its best-ever tally of 6 achieved in the London Olympics.

EURO 2020

On March 17, the UEFA announced the postponement of EURO 2020 to the summer of 2021. The 24-team European Championship was originally scheduled to be held between June 12 to July 12

Wimbledon 2021

The Wimbledon championship will return in 2021 after begin cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The tournament will begin on June 28, while the final will be played on July 11. Wimbledon was one of the the biggest sporting events to be altogether cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

India Open Super 500

India Open Super 500 will be held from May 11 to May 16, and will serve as the last qualification event for Indian shuttlers for the Tokyo Olympics.

Other major events

India will take on Australia in the final two tests of the Border Gavaskat Trophy in January. The series is tied 1-1 after the first two matches. The England team will visit India in February, ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier Leagur. In domestic football, The I-League will begin in January, while the Indian Super League is already underway.

