New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The month of July is here, and in the second straight pandemic year, it denotes the arrival of summer Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics will mark the thirty second edition of summer Olympics. Scheduled to start from July 23, India is set to send at least 115 athletes to Tokyo Olympics. With 28 medals in all Olympic editions so far, Indian contingent would aim to step up in the medals’ tally by bettering the best Olympic performance by Indians; London Olympics 2012 that gave India 6 Olympic medals in total.

Other than Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey team, these are the Indian athletes who have made it to Tokyo Olympics, and will aim to make a podium finish this time:

Badminton

Four Indian shuttlers have qualified to Tokyo Olympics so far in three categories; Sai B Praneeth (Men’s singles), PV Sindhu (Women’s singles), Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men’s Doubles).

Boxing

With a total of nine boxers, India is sending its largest-ever Boxing contingent to Olympics. They are MC Mary Kom (Women’s 51 kg flyweight), Simranjit Kaur (Women’s 60 kg lightweight), Pooja Rani (Women’s 75 kg middleweight), Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 69 kg welterweight).

Among men boxers who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics include, Amit Panghal (Men’s 52 kg flyweight), Manish Kaushik (Men's 63 kg Lightweight), Vikas Krishan (Men's 69 kg Welterweight), Ashish Kumar (Men's 75 kg Middleweight) and Satish Kumar (Men's 91 kg+ - Super Heavyweight).

Archery

Four Indian archers will compete for a podium finish in Tokyo Olympics, in individual as well as the team events. They include the current World Champion and World number 1 archer Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Yadav.

Shooting

Shooting remains the top amongst the Games most likely to give India medals in Tokyo. A total of fifteen world-class shooters have qualified for Tokyo Olympics. They are Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar (Men’s 10m air rifle), Apurvi Chandela and current World number one Elavenil Valarivan (Women’s 10m air pistol), Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma (Men’s 10m air pistol), Manu Bhaker and Yashawini Singh Deswal (Women’s 10m air pistol), Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Men’s 50m rifle 3 position), Anjum Modgil and Tejaswini Sawant (Women’s 50m rifle 3 position), Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Bajwa (Men’s skeet). Manu Bhaker along with 10m air pistol, will also participate in team event comprising of Women’s 25m pistol along with Rahi Sarnobat.

Wrestling

Along with Boxing and Shooting, wrestling too has emerged as a prominent game in which Indians might be able to fetch medals by stunning the opponents on the mat. Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Men’s 57 kg), Bajrang Punia (Men’s 65 kg), Deepak Punia (Men’s 86 kg), Seema Bisla (Women’s 50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (Women’s 53 kg), Anshu Malik (Women’s 57 kg) and Sonam Malik (Women’s 62 kg) will represent Indian wrestling contingent in Tokyo Olympics.

Track and Field events

Sprinting legends late Milkha Singh and PT Usha remain etched in Indian memory for running at fastest possible paces. India is yet to win an Olympic medal in a Track and Field event. With Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra top medal hopeful, a total of 19 Indian track and field athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics. They are MP Jabir (Men’s 400m Huddle), Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Amoj Jacob and Arokia Rajiv (Men’s 4 x 400m relay), Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohila and Irfan Kolothum Thodi (men’s 20 km race walk), Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m steeplechase), Dutee Chand (Women’s 100m), Priyanka Goswami and Bhavna Jat (Women’s 20km Race walk).

Swimming

Two of the Indian swimmers for the first time have directly qualified for Olympics. They are Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash in Men’s 100m backstroke and Men’s 200m Butterfly respectively. In Women’s 100m backstroke, Maana Patel has received entry via Universality Invitation.

Table Tennis

Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra will play singles as well as mixed doubles along with Achanta Sharath Kamal. Sharath too will play the men’s singles in Tokyo Olympics. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have also qualified for Olympics in Women’s singles and Men’s singles respectively.

Tennis

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will play in Tokyo Olympics, representing India in Women’s doubles.



Weightlifting

Former World Champion Mirabai chanu will represent India in 49 kg category in weightlifting.

