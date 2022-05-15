New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kidambi Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the third round of the finals to mark the historic win of India in the Thomas Cup 2022 by 3-0 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Earlier today, India took a 2-0 lead after Satwiksairaj Rankireddey and Chirag Shetty came from a game down to beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, and 21-19. That came after Lakshya Sen gave India a 1-0 lead after beating Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the first match. Here let's take a look at the player's profile of the Indian Men's Badminton Team who led India to a historic win in the Thomas Cup 2022.

Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen has won gold medals at the 2018 Asian Junior Championships in the boys' singles and at the Summer Youth Olympics in the mixed team event. His most prominent achievements in his senior career are winning the bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships and second place at the 2022 All England Open.

Srikant Kidambi

He became the world's No 1. Badminton player in 2018. He was also awarded Padma Shri in the same year for his outstanding achievements and success in a very short period. In 2015 he became the first Indian male to win the Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold and won the Indian Open in the same year. In 2016, he was ranked No. 11 from where he made his way through to the world’s No. 1 in just two years.

Prannoy H S

He won a silver medal in Boys' singles at the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics. In 2014, he was a semi-finalist at India Open Grand Prix Gold, Bitburger Open Grand Prix Gold, 2014 Macau Open Grand Prix Gold and the Sri Lanka Open International Badminton Challenge in Colombo. In the quarter-final against Malaysia, he won the decider match against Leong Jun Hao to ensure India reached the semi-final and obtained its first-ever Medal in the Thomas Cup.

Priyanshu Rajawat

Priyanshu Rajawat is a badminton player who competes internationally for India. He plays his last match during the group c of the Group C 2022. He is actually 284th of BWF World Ranking Men's Singles. He came into the limelight after winning the men’s singles title at the Ukraine International in Kharkiv.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is an Indian badminton player who plays doubles, he and his partner, Chirag Shetty, are the first men's doubles pair from India to be ranked inside the top 10 of the BWF World Ranking, and with a career-high ranking of 7.

Chirag Shetty

Chirag Shetty and his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy played a crucial role in earning India a historic gold medal in the mixed team event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where they also won the men's doubles silver.

Dhruv Kapila

Dhruv Kapila won bronze in Asia Teams Championships 2020. He was the gold medalist at the 2019 South Asian Games in the men's doubles, mixed doubles and team events.

Krishna Prasad Garaga

He currently ranks 117 in the world. Krishna plays double in badminton and his partner Vishnuvardhan made a huge impact in the Orleans Mastersmen's doubles. However, they lose the finals to England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

He competes internationally for India. He played his last match during the Round of 32 of the India Open Men's Doubles 2022. Vishnuvardhan is currently representing India in the Thomas Cup with his double partner Krishna Prasad Garaga.

Posted By: Ashita Singh