New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 2022 is a year of Sports events. Starting from Winter Olympics, the twenty second year of twenty first century will end with FIFA world cup in Qatar. In between Indian girls in blue will be up to claim their maiden ICC World Cup title while the athletes will have Commonwealth Games and Asian Games to showcase their mettle. Here is the full list of sports events for 2022:

Australian Open (Jan 17-30)

The first tennis Grand Slam of 2022 will begin just three days after Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti in India. Complete vaccination is the major requirement to compete in Melbourne.

AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022 (Jan 20-Feb 6)

The football championship will be hosted in Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai. The stakes will be high for Indian girls as they’ll be reeling for a strong comeback.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (Feb 4-Feb 20)

The 24th edition of Winter Olympics will be hosted by Beijing, as China’s first winter Olympics hosting event. The quadrennial sports event became the eye of the storm of controversies as countries announced diplomatic boycott alleging human rights violations.

Winter Paralympics (Mar 4- Mar 13)

Beijing will also host Winter Paralympics in March, shortly after the conclusion of Olympic Games earlier in February.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (Mar 04 – April 03)

The fight for becoming the World Champion will begin from March 4th in New Zealand, with India among the top claimants for the title.

Indian Premier League (IPL-15) (April 2 to June 04, 2022)

Tentatively, the fifteenth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been scheduled between April 2, and June 04, 2022.

French Open (May 22 to June 5)

Nadal, Djokovic and Federer will begin exchanging the shorts in French tennis court in Paris in the second grand slam of the year.

Wimbledon (June 27 to July 10)

Novac Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty will fight to retain their prestigious titles, in what will be the third grand slam of 2022.

Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 08)

The 22nd Commonwealth Games will begin in England’s Birmingham. India will look to better its medal tally rank, with its best being the second spot in Delhi 2010 games.

US Open (Aug 29 to Sept 11)

The youngest grand slam winner, Emma Raducanu, will return to the court to retain her title, in what will be the fourth grand slam title of the year.

Asian Games (Sept 10-25)



The 19th Asiad games will begin in China’s Hangzhou. Fresh from Commonwealth spree a couple of months earlier, Indian athletes will look to better the medal count in China in the showpiece event of Asian continent.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (Oct 11-Oct 30)

In what will be the Indian side hosting second major football championship in the year, India will participate in the second World Cup.

FIFA World Cup (Nov 21-Dec 18)

The biggest sporting event of this year will begin in Qatar at the end of 2022. The stakes are high as this will be the first football World Cup that will take place in Arab World.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma