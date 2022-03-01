New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It's been nearly a week since Vladimir Putin has ordered a "special military" operation against Ukraine last Thursday and since then, the Russian forces are continuously moving forward to capture Ukraine's capital Kyiv launching deadly attacks on residential buildings and military bases. In a fresh strike today at a military base in Okhtyrka, Russian artillery has shelled a military unit killing at least 70 Ukrainian soldiers. A massive fire broke out as a result of enemy artillery attacks on an oil depot near Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine started, the western, eastern and other parts of the world united against Russia and have announced severe sanctions against it in order to choke Russia's financial stability and isolate it at the world level. Apart from sanctions on Russian banks and individuals, several world bodies including the sports event organising committees have also banned Russia to hold or play sports events.

Here's a list of sporting bans imposed on Russia:

- IOC recommends banning Russian, Belarusian athletes from international events

The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IOC said the executive board made the decision in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants and that the body was acting with a "heavy heart". However, the Russian Olympic Committee categorically disagreed with the IOC, saying the decision "contradicts both the regulatory documents of the IOC and the (Olympic) Charter". This came shortly before the Winter Paralympics starts in Beijing on Friday. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will meet on Wednesday to discuss Russia ahead of the Games.

- FIFA World Cup 2022 and UEFA league matches

The international football federation FIFA and its European affiliate UEFA have jointly suspended Russian clubs and its national team from all competitions for an indefinite period for the country's continued invasion of Ukraine. The FIFA/UEFA decision came after the football associations of Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden communicated that they were not ready to play Russia in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers for waging a war with Ukraine.

"Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," both FIFA and UEFA informed via statements on their respective official websites.

- Formula One

Formula One earlier last week had announced that it has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, scheduled for September 25 over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pressure had grown on the organisers after reigning champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said they would not go to Sochi.

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. Formula 1, (governing body) the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances", F1 said in a statement Friday.

- International Ski Federation strips Russia of hosting

The International Ski Federation has announced Russia will not host any more of its World Cup events this winter. The executive board of the Norwegian Ski Federation said Saturday it does not want Russian athletes competing at upcoming World Cup races and world championships in Norway.

"Russia's violations of international law and attacks on the Ukrainian people demand international condemnation and sanctions. Sport is not detached from this and cannot remain passive to what is happening now. The Norwegian Ski Federation's message to Russia and Russian athletes is crystal clear – we do not want your participation," Norway's federation said in a statement.

- Badminton

Badminton's world governing body (BWF) canceled all sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus, adding that no other badminton tournaments will be allocated to those regions until further notice. Russian and Belarusian national flags must not be displayed and their national anthems not played at any BWF events. No other badminton tournaments will be allocated to Russia or Belarus until further notice.

- Rugby

World Rugby suspended Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities and suspended the Rugby Union of Russia from World Rugby membership, a move it said was in line with the IOC recommendations.

- Ice Hockey

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) also suspended all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from its competitions until further notice. It also withdrew Russia's hosting rights for Dec. 26-Jan. 5 World Junior Championship out of concern for the well-being of players, officials and fans.

