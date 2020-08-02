MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been at CSK for each and every season the franchise and are the two key members of three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ever since the IPL started in the year 2008, both the players have spent a lot of time together in the Indian team.(FIle Photo)

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricketer Suresh Raina has never kept his fondness about Dhoni a secret. He has always been effusive in his praise for the former Indian skipper. On the occasion of friendship day, Raina paid another tribute to the legend and said that the latter has been his 'guiding force'. His tweet came in response to the tribute paid by the Chennai-based franchise that highlighted the star duo's friendship with a special video on Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging site, Raina wrote, “Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL@msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay ! See you soon!,” in response to a video shared by the Chennai Super Kings with a caption, “F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay.”

Calling Dhoni as his mentor, Raina wrote that the CSK skipper has always been his guiding force and stood by him during the hard times. Showing affection for the former Indian spinner, he wished him a Happy Friendship Day. The duo has won many battles together and share a special

bond.

The Indian Premier League was earlier scheduled to take place in March which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to conduct the 13th edition of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This time it’s also going to mark a return of MS Dhoni.

Posted By: Simran Babbar