New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With the resumption of sports activities across the world, the coronavirus has now started afflicting the sportsmen. Now, French football star, Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for the coronavirus, national team management said Monday.

According to a report by news agency AFP, Mbappe, who took part in Monday evening's training session before learning the result of his test, became the seventh player of French football club Paris-Saint German who have contracted the virus.

Mbappe has also been ruled out of France’s Nations League match against FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia, to be held today. Mbappe is the fourth player to be withdrawn from the France squad following a positive COVID-19 test.

"He was set aside from the group after receiving the results at the end of training before returning to his home in the evening," French team management said as reported by AFP.

"Like the rest of the squad, Mbappe had undergone a test prior to meeting up. The result was negative like the one on Wednesday requested by UEFA ahead of the Sweden fixture on Saturday in Solna”, management had said.

Along with six other team-mates including Neymar and Argentine pair Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, Mbappe will also miss his club’s -- PSG -- opening fixture of League 1 season against Lens, to be played on Thursday. He could also sit out Sunday's clash with bitter rivals Marseille.

According to the league's health protocol, a player who tests positive must self-isolate for eight days. Earlier, his teammate and world-famous football star Neymar had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Neymar was among the first to test positive last week.

Another Frenchmen Paul Pogba was omitted just before coach Didier Deschamps revealed his 23-man squad last month, with Houssem Aouar forced out a few days later. Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, who originally tested positive on August 16 with Marseille, also left camp following two further positive tests likely due to "residual" traces of the virus.

