Formula 1: Mick Schumacher To Part Ways With Haas At The End Of The Season

Formula 1 team Haas has confirmed that Abu Dhabi's Grand Prix will be the last race for Mick Schumacher with the American side.

"Haas F1 Team and Mick Schumacher will part ways at the conclusion of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship," Haas said in a statement.

Mick, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, joined the American team in December 2020 having won the Formula 2 Championship that year.

The German driver completed two full seasons with Haas at Formula 1. His best finish with the team came in the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring where he finished at sixth place, one week after collecting his maiden points for an eighth-place finish at the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Schumacher currently sits 16th overall in the 2022 Drivers’ Standings on 12 points.

“I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years,” said Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team.

“Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team – culminating in his first Formula 1 points-scoring successes earlier this season. While choosing to go in separate directions for the future the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond,” he added.

Mick expressed his disappointment over the discontinuation of the contract by Haas.

"This is going to be my last race with Haas Fl Team. I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas Fl and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got difficult, I realized how much I love this sport," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1. The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger.

My fire burns for Formula 1 and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid. PTW," he added.