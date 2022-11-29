Formula 1: Mattia Binotto Resigns As Ferrari Team Principal

Formula 1 team Ferrari on Tuesday confirmed that team principal Mattia Binotto has resigned from his post and will leave the side at the end of this year.

"The process is underway to identify Scuderia Ferrari’s new Team Principal and is expected to be finalised in the new year," Ferrari said in a statement.

In his parting note, Binotto expressed his gratitude for the company where he spent 28 years.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the convinction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set. I leave a united and growing team," he said.

"A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction,” he added.

After challenging 2020 and 2021 seasons, Ferrari exploited the arrival of F1’s all-new regulations to emerge as a front-running force – claiming a one-two result with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the 2022 opener in Bahrain.

However, after some more early-season success, Leclerc and Ferrari’s title challenges were derailed through a combination of unreliability, strategy mix-ups and driver mistakes – along with rival Red Bull’s relentlessness.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: “I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year.

“As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport. Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future,” he concluded.