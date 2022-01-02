Chandigarh | Jagran Sports Desk: Jalandhar-based Malika Handa, who made India proud by becoming the first Indian woman to win Gold at World Deaf Chess Championship, said that Punjab government failed to live up to promises made to her. In a video posted by Malika Handa on her Twitter handle – using sign language – she alleged that Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh told her that the state government cannot give her job and cash award because “they do not have policy for deaf sports”.

Handa added that the former sports minister had announced cash award for her and she also has the “letter of invitation” for an event in which she was invited. The event was cancelled due to Covid.

It was ex-minister who announced award not me: Malika Handa alleges Pargat Singh as saying

Handa adds that when she told present Sports Minister Pargat Singh about the cash award that was announced, ‘he told clearly that it was ex-minister’, who had announced the cash award and not him.

“I am only asking for why it was announced,” Malika Handa adds.

I m very feeling Hurt

31 dec I met sports minister of Punjab @PargatSOfficial

Now He said punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports.

Cc: @CHARANJITCHANNI @sherryontopp @RahulGandhi @rhythmjit @ANI pic.twitter.com/DrZ97mtSNH — Malika Handa🇮🇳🥇 (@MalikaHanda) January 2, 2022

Malika Handa is seven time National Chess Champion (of the Deaf). She has won a Gold and 2 silver medals in the International Chess Committee of the Deaf (ICCD) World Deaf Championships over the years. She carries the accolade of being the former Asian Champion as well as World Champion in ICCD Deaf Championships.

Punjab government so far has not issued any clarification in context of Malika Handa's revelations of alleged governmental apathy.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma