Farmers are protesting against three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September, this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former National boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu has returned his Dhronacharya award in support of the farmers' protests against three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September.

Protests against the farm laws have intensified over the past few days, while talks between the central governments and farmers have not yielded results so far.

"Whatever is happening in the country is not good. The lawmakers are saying they have made it for the betterment of farmers and they want to double or triple farmers' income. You are making laws for them but they are saying that they do not want it. I think the way that they have used is not correct," said Sandhu, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"I belong to a farmers' family. We cannot do anything else but express our displeasure and urge the government to repeal the laws or make the necessary changes. So, keeping that in mind, I have returned my award," he added.

Earlier this week, former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal had returned his Padma Vibushan Award in support of the protesting farmers. Parkash Singh Badal was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan -- India's second-highest civilian award -- in 2015.

In his letter to the President of India, Parkash Singh Badal had written, "When the Government of India had brought the ordinances, assurances were given that the farmers’ apprehensions would be addressed to their satisfaction while bringing the relevant Bills and subsequently the Acts. Trusting these assurances, I even appealed to the farmers to believe the Government’s word. But I was shocked when the Government simply went back on its word”.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja