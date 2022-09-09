Former India Cricketer Madan Lal Launches DPSG, Meerut Road’s Sports Centre Of Excellence

Former India cricketer Madan Lal, one of the heroes of 1983 World Cup winning team, launched the Delhi Public School Ghaziabad, Meerut Road’s Sports Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Friday. The CoE’s focus will be to make scientific sports training available to students in the schools in the district.

DPSG, Meerut Road has pioneered scholastic excellence in schools and is now focused on imparting modern sports coaching and training to young student-athletes for their holistic growth, encourage physical activity and sports amongst the youth. The CoE’s focus, initially, will be to impart quality training in two most popular sports in the country – cricket and football, while training facilities for shooting, basketball, tennis and table tennis are also in the pipeline. The CoE for cricket will provide high-performance training under reputed cricket coach, Pradeep Kochar.

Kochar, an ex-Ranji Trophy player is known as the mentor and coach of Yash Dhull, who led India’s U19 team to victory in the World Cup, Asia Cup, and is now part of an IPL team. DPSG Meerut Road is also focussed on providing scientific training to as many girls as well as boys students at the CoE for football, given that the country is set to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time in October.

Speaking on this occasion, cricket legend Madan Lal, said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to DPSG, Meerut Road and its Principal Mrs Sangeeta Mukherjee-Roy for being a visionary and setting up a Centre of Excellence for promotion of sports to benefit not just the students of her school, but the students of other institutions as well. Sports and physical activities are integral part of the education system. Sports is increasingly becoming popular in the country and initiatives like DPSG’s CoE will motivate more young people to take up sporting activities as a lifestyle, while some will be driven to pursue excellence on the global stage. I extend my best wishes to the team, coaches and support staff of the DPSG, Meerut Road Sports Centre of Excellence.”

DPSG Meerut Road Principal, Sangeeta Mukherjee-Roy, said, “I thank the cricket legend and a hero of the 1983 World Cup, Madan Lal, for launching the DPSG, Meerut Road Sports Centre of Excellence and motivating our students. I am confident that the CoE will inspire many young students, especially girls, to take up sports – achieve their sporting goals, and lead a healthy lifestyle.”