Former India Cricketer Madan Lal Launches DPSG, Meerut Road’s Sports Centre Of Excellence

DPSG, Meerut Road has pioneered scholastic excellence in schools and is now focused on imparting modern sports coaching and training to young student-athletes for their holistic growth, encourage physical activity and sports amongst the youth.

By Ankit Bisht
Fri, 09 Sep 2022 03:32 PM IST
Minute Read
Former India Cricketer Madan Lal Launches DPSG, Meerut Road’s Sports Centre Of Excellence
Principal, DPSG, Meerut Road, Sangeeta Mukherjee Roy presenting a memento to cricket legend Madan Lal, during the inauguration of the DPSG Meerut Road Sports Centre on September 9, 2022.

Former India cricketer Madan Lal, one of the heroes of 1983 World Cup winning team, launched the Delhi Public School Ghaziabad, Meerut Road’s Sports Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Friday. The CoE’s focus will be to make scientific sports training available to students in the schools in the district.

DPSG, Meerut Road has pioneered scholastic excellence in schools and is now focused on imparting modern sports coaching and training to young student-athletes for their holistic growth, encourage physical activity and sports amongst the youth. The CoE’s focus, initially, will be to impart quality training in two most popular sports in the country – cricket and football, while training facilities for shooting, basketball, tennis and table tennis are also in the pipeline. The CoE for cricket will provide high-performance training under reputed cricket coach, Pradeep Kochar.

Also Read
SAFF U-17 Championship: Nepal Defeat India By 3-1
SAFF U-17 Championship: Nepal Defeat India By 3-1

Kochar, an ex-Ranji Trophy player is known as the mentor and coach of Yash Dhull, who led India’s U19 team to victory in the World Cup, Asia Cup, and is now part of an IPL team. DPSG Meerut Road is also focussed on providing scientific training to as many girls as well as boys students at the CoE for football, given that the country is set to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time in October.

Also Read
Incredible Feeling To Close The 2022 Season As Diamond League Trophy..
Incredible Feeling To Close The 2022 Season As Diamond League Trophy..

Speaking on this occasion, cricket legend Madan Lal, said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to DPSG, Meerut Road and its Principal Mrs Sangeeta Mukherjee-Roy for being a visionary and setting up a Centre of Excellence for promotion of sports to benefit not just the students of her school, but the students of other institutions as well. Sports and physical activities are integral part of the education system. Sports is increasingly becoming popular in the country and initiatives like DPSG’s CoE will motivate more young people to take up sporting activities as a lifestyle, while some will be driven to pursue excellence on the global stage. I extend my best wishes to the team, coaches and support staff of the DPSG, Meerut Road Sports Centre of Excellence.”

DPSG Meerut Road Principal, Sangeeta Mukherjee-Roy, said, “I thank the cricket legend and a hero of the 1983 World Cup, Madan Lal, for launching the DPSG, Meerut Road Sports Centre of Excellence and motivating our students. I am confident that the CoE will inspire many young students, especially girls, to take up sports – achieve their sporting goals, and lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.