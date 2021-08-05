Tokyo Olympic 2020: Manpreet Singh, who hails from Jalandhar, said that he was "speechless" after his team defeated Germany 5-4 in the Bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, ending the 41-year-old medal drought at the Games.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Following the historic win of the Indian men's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics 2022, skipper Manpreet Singh on Thursday dedicated the historic triumph to the country's corona warriors and frontline workers, who worked "tirelessly" during the pandemic "to save lives".

Manpreet, who hails from Jalandhar, said that he was "speechless" after his team defeated Germany 5-4 in the Bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, ending the 41-year-old medal drought at the Games.

"I don't know what to say right now, it was fantastic. The effort, the game, we were 3-1 down. I think we deserve this medal. We have worked so hard, the last 15 months were difficult for us also, we were in Bangalore and some of us got COVID also," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"We would like to dedicate this medal to doctors and frontline health workers who have saved so many lives in India," he added.

Speaking about his side's win over Germany, the 29-year-old said that the Germans "tested and challenged" them at every moment. He, however, said that his side was confident of winning the match.

"It was difficult, they got a penalty corner in the last six seconds. We thought we have got to save it with our lives. It is really hard. I am speechless right now," PTI quoted Manpreet as saying.

"We had a long gap when we didn't get a medal. Now we will get more confidence, yes we can do it. If we can finish on the podium in Olympics, we can finish on the podium anywhere," he added.

Manpreet also lauded his coach Graham Reid and said that he played a crucial role in the team's win over Germany, especially after their loss against Belgium in the semi-finals of the Games.

"...we didn't give up. We kept fighting back. It's a great feeling, best feeling. We came here for the gold, we won bronze, it is still a great thing. It's a great moment for all hockey fans," he said, as reported by PTI.

"It's just a start here, it hasn't finished (with this bronze)," he added.

