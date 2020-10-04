Self-appointed critic and actor Kamal R Khan made a distasteful remark on MS Dhoni that didn't go well with Dhoni's fans.

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: In IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings have played four matches so far and out of which they were beaten in three games. CSK's mainstay and skipper MS Dhoni struggled during his stay at the crease in the mmatch against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He took a couple of breaks and was struggling in the final two overs. Dhoni seemed to be a little tired and also failed to do the finishing job, which saw CSK fall short by seven runs. Self-appointed critic and actor Kamal R Khan made a distasteful remark on MS Dhoni that didn't go well with Dhoni's fans.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal R Khan wrote, "Brother, colouring your hair black doesn't make you young. It is even difficult for you to score 2 runs and your breath crumbles when you run, which is with everyone in old age, but who said that it is necessary to play in old age. We have been your fans. It is not good to see you. Take retirement".

Bhai @msdhoni बाल काले करने से कोई जवान नहीं बन जाता! 2 रन के लिए भागने पर आपकी साँस उखड़ जाती है, जो बुढ़ापे में सबके साथ होता है! लेकिन किसने कहा, कि बुढ़ापे में खेलकर बेइज़्ज़ती कराना ज़रूरी है! हम आपके फ़ैन रहे हैं, आपको ऐसे देखकर अच्छा नहीं लगता! इज़्ज़त के साथ सन्यास लेलो! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 2, 2020

This tweet didn't go well with the netizens and they lashed out the actor's derogatory remark. One of the users said, "45-year-old flop actor Kamal R khan ji, who has been an utter disgrace to the entire artists community is talking like this about a person who brought us World Cup.

Another user said, "The most negative account on twitter for a reason who can't do anything except spreading negativity!!

Now he will teach cricket to God of cricket😡. https://t.co/MrbSfSNje9 — Shreyash Kothari (@KothariShreyash) October 3, 2020

The former Indian captain retired from International Cricket just before the start of the 13th season of the IPL. Dhoni is not active on social media but his fans surely are and are giving a befitting reply to Bollywood actor.

