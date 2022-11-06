FIFA's 'Focus On Football' Letter Receives Major Backlash From World Cup Teams

FIFA's letter which called out the teams participating in the controversial Qatar World Cup to "focus on football" and stop "handing out moral lessons" is receiving major backlash from world cup-playing nations.

The letter was issued after the Qatar world cup was overshadowed by allegations of serious human rights abuses, including Qatar’s criminalization of homosexuality, widespread deaths of migrant workers and limited women’s rights in the country.

However, the FIFA letter has not changed its response to any of these issues as Nations more comprehensively support for migrant workers’ rights, including England, the USA, France, the Netherlands and Germany – as well as Australia, which have been particularly vocal about their support for human rights.

Australia, Belgium and Denmark joined to support Qatar's issues for human rights and migrant workers.

According to The Athletic report, the nations have no impact of the letter, but it has only worked to heighten the scale of the challenge for football fans.

Australian PFA co-chief executive Beau Busch said “No, it only heightens the scale of the challenge facing those who want football to be a force for good and highlights the courage of those who continue to speak out," cited The Athletic report.

“It reinforces the reality that leadership on these critical issues will continue to come from groups such as players, coaches, supporters and human rights organizations. FIFA does not have exclusivity on this. what the game can and should represent; each of us connected to football is free to make our choice.

“FIFA acknowledged in their letter that football does not operate in a vacuum, however, they seem to be calling for that to be the case. History has shown us that the pursuit of such a strategy will be self-defeating and only further erodes football’s social license to operate.”

Meanwhile, earlier, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura said in a letter sent to all 32 World Cup teams, "Please let's now focus on the football!"

"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world. But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists."

Qatar organisers have defended the country's rights record. Earlier this week, the Arab League states slammed criticism of Qatar as a "defamation campaign" ahead of the tournament.

Qatar Labour Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri on Wednesday called the new compensation fund for migrant workers a "publicity stunt".

He also accused some of the country's critics of "racism". "They don't want to allow a small country, an Arab country, an Islamic country, to organise the World Cup," Marri said.