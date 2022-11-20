FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: Football's Gala Event To Kick Off At Al Bayt Stadium

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony: The non-stop football action for almost a month-long period will commence today with the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.

By JE Sports Desk
Updated: Sun, 20 Nov 2022 07:53 PM IST
FIFA WC 2022 Opening Ceremony: Reuters Image

WITH 32 teams eyeing glory in the quadrennial extravaganza event of football, FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off in a few minutes from now at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

With Qatar being the host, it will be the first time that a Middle East country is hosting the event. Meanwhile, it is also the first time the World Cup is being held outside the typical June-July window, to avoid the desert heat during the summer in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the 64 matches of the tournament will be hosted in eight stadiums across Qatar.

Qatar and Ecuador will lock horns in the campaign opener from 9:30 PM IST onwards. Matches throughout the tournament will take place at 12:30 AM, 3:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 9:30 PM IST as well and will be broadcasted live on Sports 18.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday. Dhankar is on a two-day visit to Qatar at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

Related Reads
