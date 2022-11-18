FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All Matches Online And On TV In India

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the mega sporting of the world, will kick off on Sunday, November 20. 32 teams are participating for the one prestigious title and are placed in eight groups.

Qatar is the first country from the Middle East region to host the showpiece of football. The tournament will run over a period of 29 days over which 64 games will be played across eight spectacular stadiums in Doha. The group phase will be played from November 20 to December 2. The knockout phase will run from December 3-18.

Two teams from each group will advance to the next round of the tournament. The hosts Qatar will play the tournament opener against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

For the first time, the World Cup has been shifted from its original schedule of June-July to November-December to tackle the scorching temperatures of Qatar.

Which TV Channel Will Broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live In India?

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV.

Where To Live Stream And Watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Online In India?

JioCinema will live-stream all the matches and is now available to download for all telecom services subscribers.

In Which Language FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Will Be Live Streamed In India?



For the first time ever, viewers will have access to a FIFA World Cup in five language feeds, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Dempo SC’s CEO and former coach Pradhyum Reddy and Brazilian footballer Jose Ramirez Barreto will form the English expert panel. India footballer Robin Singh, current Indian women’s national team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed, and former player Karan Sawhney will form the Hindi language panel.

Former Indian men’s national team goalkeeper Subrata Paul, and former players Mehtab Hossain, Alvito D’Cunha, Shilton Paul, and Manas Bhattacharya will serve the viewers in Bengali.

Tamil viewers will be able to enjoy the voices of former India player and notable commentator Raman Vijayan along with Nallapan Mohanraj, Dharmaraj Ravanan, and Vijayakarthikeyan.

In-depth coverage in Malayalam will be headlined by former and current national team players Jo Paul Ancheri, CK Vineeth, Mohammed Rafi, Rino Anto, Sushanth Mathew, and Feroz Sherif.