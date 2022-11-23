FIFA World Cup: King Salman Declares Holiday After Saudi Arab Stun Argentina 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia declared a holiday on Wednesday after its football team's stunning victory over two-time champions Argentina in a Group C clash at Lusail stadium on Tuesday.

By ANI
Wed, 23 Nov 2022 07:57 AM IST
Minute Read
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina v Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates (Credits: Reuters)

SAUDI Arabia has declared a holiday on Wednesday after its football team's stunning victory over two-time champions Argentina in a Group C clash at Lusail stadium on Tuesday, local media reported.

"King Salman orders that tomorrow, Wednesday, will be a holiday for all employees in public and private sectors as well as for students in all phases of education, in celebration of #SaudiArabia's stunning victory against Argentina in #WorldCup2022," Saudi Gazette, an English language daily in Saudi Arabia, said in a tweet.

Saudi Arabia broke Argentina's 36-match unbeaten streak, including winning the Copa America 2021. The world no.51 team started their World Cup campaign with a momentous win.

Argentina got off to a great start as Lionel Messi converted a penalty in the 10th minute to give his side a 1-0 lead. Playing in his fifth World Cup, Messi beat Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais to find the net.

The second half was a different story altogether as Saudi Arabia came with a new vigour with Saleh Al-Shehri scoring a goal for them to level the score 1-1. Al-Shehri squeezed in a low shot into the nets.

Five minutes later the Saudis took the lead as Salem Al-Dawsari tapped in a goal in the 53rd minute.

Despite a lot of possession after conceding the goal, the two-time champions were unable to level the score. Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais made many important saves and their defence also stood tall in the match's dying moments.

Abdulelah Al Amri was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his brilliant performance.

