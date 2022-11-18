FIFA World Cup 2022: Yuvraj Singh Picks His Favourite Team And Player

As the world's second-most biggest sporting event -- FIFA World Cup 2022 -- is around the corner, excitement among the fans and players is imminent. Former India swashbuckling all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is also among the others who are eagerly awaiting the gala event of football. The southpaw is an ardent fan of English Premier League club Manchester United and follows football by heart.

Qatar is all set to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup commencing on Sunday, November 20. Ahead of the showpiece event, Yuvraj has revealed his favourite team and favourite player for the upcoming World Cup.

“Portugal is my favourite team at this World Cup and Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite football player. The first FIFA World Cup I watched was when Brazil won the World Cup in 2002,” said Yuvraj while speaking to Viacom18 Sports.

Ronaldo on Thursday said he is optimistic about Portugal's chances in the upcoming World Cup.

"I am very optimistic. We have a fantastic coach, we have a good generation of football players. I'm looking forward that we're going to an amazing World Cup," Ronaldo told Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

"It's gonna be tough. Extremely difficult. But everything is possible, of course we're gonna compete."

Further, Ronaldo also suggested that Qatar will be his last World Cup as a player.

"I want to play two, three more years maximum. I want to finish with 40, it will be a good age. But I don't know. Sometimes you plan one thing for your life and as I told many times, life is dynamic," Ronaldo said.

Portugal are placed in Group H and will begin their campaign against Ghana on November 24.